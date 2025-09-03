Etherex price gains 40% amid Linea rewards program launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:27
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006363+2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09969+3.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.06908-1.20%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246+1.38%
Etherex
ETHEREX$0.5468+24.95%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02652+0.30%

Etherex price surged after Linea launched a major rewards program designed to pump liquidity across its ecosystem.

Summary

  • Etherex price rose 41% to $0.585 after a new Linea rewards program launch.
  • Daily trading volume climbed 82% to $3.89M; TVL topped $200M.
  • Risks include October LINEA unlocks and yield dilution from rising TVL.

In the past day, Etherex has increased 41% to $0.5794, briefly reaching an all-time high of $0.585. The rally came after Linea’s new liquidity rewards program went live on Sep. 2, 2025.

Linea Ignition boosts Etherex

The initiative, called Linea Ignition, will run for two months and distribute 1 billion LINEA tokens to liquidity providers across leading decentralized finance protocols. Among them, Etherex, a MetaDEX built directly on Linea’s zkEVM Layer 2, has emerged as the biggest winner.

Developed in collaboration with Linea, ConsenSys, and Nile Exchange, Etherex functions as the network’s main liquidity hub. It powers major trading pools such as USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, and REX/ETH.

Market activity spiked in response. Etherex’s daily trading volume rose 82% to $3.89 million, while its market cap grew to $57.7 million with a fully diluted valuation of $206.8 million. The protocol now secures more than $200 million in total value locked, making it the largest on Linea.

The program’s design has been a key driver. Ignition has created a feedback loop by linking rewards to market volatility and layering REX bonuses. Increased liquidity lowers slippage, which attracts more trading volume and raises incentives for token holders.

Investor confidence and REX price risks

With ConsenSys-linked wallets consistently increasing their REX holdings, trust in the project’s alignment with Linea’s long-term goals has grown. Social media traders referred to Etherex as a “whale magnet,” pointing to its fee decay mechanism, x(3,3) token dynamics, and fair emissions model.

But there are still some risks. While rising TVL may gradually reduce yields for liquidity providers, selling pressure may be triggered by the planned Oct. 27 unlock of vested LINEA tokens.

For now, however, Etherex’s deep integration with Linea has solidified its role at the center of the chain’s DeFi activity. The project seems well-positioned to continue its momentum into the last quarter, with Ignition already underway and features like Native Yield integration in the works.

Source: https://crypto.news/etherex-price-gains-linea-rewards-program-launch-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0195--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,622.96+1.35%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+105.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th