Ethzilla Invests $100M ETH in EtherFi

ETHZilla (NASDAQ: ETHZ) announced plans to deploy $100 million worth of Ethereum into EtherFi, a liquid restaking protocol, marking its first engagement with DeFi platforms. The move aims to enhance yields on its 102,246 ETH treasury, valued at $456 million. This strategic partnership not only unlocks higher returns but also strengthens Ethereum’s network security through restaking. ETHZilla plans future DeFi integrations, positioning itself at the forefront of innovative institutional treasury management.

