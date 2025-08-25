ETHZilla launches a 250 million buyback: treasury at 102,237 ETH and focus on staking

A buyback of 250 milioni di dollari to repurchase its own shares, a treasury amounting to 102.237 ETH (≈ 489 milioni di dollari calculated at 4.783 $/ETH) and 215 milioni di dollari in liquidity: this is the move announced today by ETHZilla.
The operation, qualified as immediate and discretionary, is equivalent to about 35% of the pro-forma liquid resources (given by the sum of the value in ETH and cash) of the company [Stock Titan].
According to the data collected by our editorial team and verified with the company’s official communications, the figures on the treasury and timelines are consistent with the press release of August 25, 2025.
Industry analysts note that the integration between buyback and staking strategies will require greater transparency on fees, custody, and governance mechanisms of the protocol used.
The plan, approved by the Board of Directors and announced in the August 25, 2025 press release, allows the company to operate with broad flexibility.
Purchases may occur through open market operations, bilateral agreements, and automated schemes compliant with Rule 10b5‑1, leaving management full discretion over volumes, prices, and timing.
There is no obligation to purchase a minimum quantity of securities; the program may be modified or discontinued depending on market conditions, the cost of capital, or any alternative investment opportunities.
An interesting aspect is the emphasis on operational flexibility, which is not a secondary element in phases of volatility.
The treasury values in dollars have been estimated starting from 102,237 ETH valued at approximately $4,783/ETH (recorded on August 24, 2025), for a total value of about 489 million dollars, to which approximately 215 million dollars in cash are added. A portion of the ETH includes purchases already agreed upon but not yet settled [Stock Titan].
In this context, the capacity of the buyback (250 million dollars) represents indicatively 35% of the sum between cash and the value of ETH, highlighting the potential impact of the initiative on the financial profile. It should be noted that this percentage remains sensitive to market movements.
By reducing the supply of shares, the buyback can support the EPS and offer technical support to the price.
The percentage impact on the float depends on the average price of purchase: purely for illustrative purposes, with a hypothetical price of 10 dollars per share, a buyback of 250 million dollars would correspond to about 25 million shares; at 5 dollars, to about 50 million shares. These scenarios are illustrative and do not constitute forecasts.
In parallel with the buyback plan, ETHZilla confirms a long-term treasury strategy in ETH, with targeted deployment in staking through the Electric Asset Protocol developed by Electric Capital [Cryptonomist] and integrations with staking operators. For technical insights on Ethereum staking, see the official documentation on Ethereum.org.
The declared objective is to generate an yield on‑chain potentially higher than “pure” staking, even without a specific yield target; the results will depend on the protocol parameters and market conditions. In this context, the consistency between time horizon and operational risk remains central.
The buyback will be financed primarily through the company’s operating cash and, if necessary, from any at‑the‑market offerings or other forms of fundraising.
ETHZilla has indicated the intention to preserve margins for growth initiatives and for the further accumulation of ETH, seeking a balance between shareholder return and the development of on‑chain treasury. It should be noted that priorities may be reallocated based on market evolution.
The decision to allocate capital between share buybacks and on‑chain management reopens the debate between value creation per share and the risk of concentration on digital assets (in this case, ETH). In a period of high market volatility, the outcome of the initiative will depend on the effective execution of the program, the resilience of cash flows, and the ability to maintain competitive on‑chain returns. An interesting aspect is the possible interaction between the timing of purchases and staking dynamics.