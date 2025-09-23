ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds

TLDR

ETHZilla secures $350M via convertible bonds to boost Ethereum holdings and DeFi investments.

The company plans to use funds for Ethereum Layer-2 projects and tokenized real-world assets.

ETHZilla now holds around 102,000 ETH, becoming a significant institutional player in Ethereum.

ETHZilla’s pivot from biotech to crypto aims for recurring revenue through Ethereum-based investments.

ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed company that recently transitioned from a biotech focus to cryptocurrency, has raised $350 million through convertible bonds. The funds will be used to expand the company’s Ethereum (ETH) holdings and strengthen its position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This shift in strategy is part of a broader trend where institutions are increasingly getting involved in Ethereum’s growth, aiming to capitalize on both its market value and technological developments.

With this new funding, ETHZilla could potentially purchase an additional 120,000 ETH, nearly doubling its current holdings. This move places the company among the largest institutional holders of Ethereum, signaling its commitment to the blockchain and DeFi innovations. ETHZilla already holds 102,000 ETH, which makes it one of the top ten corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.

From Biotech to Blockchain: ETHZilla’s New Strategy

ETHZilla’s pivot from biotechnology to cryptocurrency is significant. Founded in 2016, the company initially focused on clinical-stage biotech. However, after facing significant financial setbacks and a nearly 99% drop in stock value, ETHZilla decided to reinvent itself. Now, instead of biotechnology, ETHZilla is targeting cash-flowing assets within the crypto space.

Rather than just holding Ethereum as a treasury asset, the company is actively investing in Ethereum’s growing ecosystem.

This includes initiatives such as Layer-2 networks, which enhance Ethereum’s scalability, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like digital bonds or property. These investments are aimed at generating recurring revenue, which will further strengthen Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance.

Strategic Investments: Layer-2 and Tokenized Assets

ETHZilla’s strategy goes beyond accumulating Ethereum. The company is also investing in Layer-2 networks, which help lower Ethereum’s transaction costs and improve scalability. By deploying capital into Layer-2 projects, ETHZilla is positioning itself at the forefront of Ethereum’s evolution.

Additionally, the company is investing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), which expands the utility of Ethereum in areas like real estate and finance. Tokenized assets allow real-world goods and financial instruments to be represented on the blockchain, broadening Ethereum’s practical applications in DeFi.

ETHZilla’s investments are not limited to Ethereum itself but are designed to enhance the ecosystem around it. This broader approach provides more diversified revenue streams, making the company more resilient in the fast-changing crypto landscape.

A New Era of Corporate Ethereum Treasuries

The scale of ETHZilla’s investment in Ethereum aligns with a broader trend in the crypto industry, where corporations are increasingly holding and managing significant amounts of digital assets. Similar to Bitcoin-focused firms, ETHZilla’s strategy of acquiring and holding large amounts of Ethereum mirrors the practices of corporate treasuries that use crypto as a reserve asset.

The rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), including ETHZilla, has contributed to a tightening of Ethereum’s available supply. As of now, ETHZilla and similar entities control roughly 4.34% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. This strategy is seen as a way to help reduce the liquidity of Ethereum, which could have long-term effects on its price, especially with around 30% of Ethereum currently staked in the network.

ETHZilla’s approach is notable for its focus on generating revenue from its Ethereum holdings through strategic investments. The company’s $350 million raise will further strengthen its position in the DeFi space, allowing it to scale its operations and pursue high-performance computing opportunities. With this funding, ETHZilla aims to build a lasting presence in the Ethereum ecosystem, positioning itself for long-term growth in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

