EU Advances Digital Euro Stablecoin With Potential Ethereum or Solana Integration

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 21:11
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.01%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000088+22.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.012+0.99%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05783+7.99%
  • The idea of a digital euro came from the European Central Bank in 2020, as stablecoins like USDT and USDC started dominating.
  • The ECB is reportedly revisiting its roadmap for the digital euro, considering Ethereum or Solana as potential infrastructures.

EU officials are accelerating their rollout of a digital euro to protect financial stability and sovereignty. According to a recent Financial Times report, the digital euro is likely to be launched on a public blockchain such as Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL).

The European Central Bank (ECB) has been working on this project for several years, driven by concerns about the growing influence of U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

These coins are expected to drive even more demand for the dollar, and EU officials fear that if dollar-backed assets dominate across Europe, it could undermine the position of the euro within its own region.

To prevent that, they see the digital euro as a way to protect the single currency’s role and ensure it remains central to Europe’s financial system.

On its official website, the ECB explains that the Eurosystem is experimenting with multiple technologies in the development of the digital euro, including both centralized systems and decentralized options such as distributed ledger technology.

The goal is to offer European consumers a simple, secure, and private digital payment option that can be used across the eurozone. Basic payments would be free, and the system would be designed to cover all types of transactions while protecting user privacy.

Having a legal framework is a cornerstone of the digital currency race. In 2023, the EU introduced a set of crypto rules under Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA). Under this, any issuer of a stablecoin in the EU, formally referred to as e-money tokens (EMTs), must first receive supervisory approval before launching.

On top of that, EMT issuers are required to keep most of their reserves in an EU-based bank. This is meant to guarantee that, if customers want to redeem their tokens back into traditional euros, those issuers actually have the reserves to honor those requests.

The U.S. Regulatory Push

Across the Atlantic, the U.S. has also been tightening its grip on stablecoin regulation. As Crypto News Flash explained, the GENIUS Act laid down the first comprehensive set of rules for the $288 billion stablecoin market, providing clear oversight and legislative support for the sector.

To make things even more interesting, Wyoming made history by launching FRNT, the very first U.S. state-issued stablecoin, fully backed by dollars and U.S. Treasuries. Unlike most government initiatives that tend to move slowly, FRNT came out multi-chain right from the start, available on seven different networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche (AVAX).

Right now, both Ethereum and Solana are in the red. ETH has slipped about 9% over the past week and another 1% in the last 24 hours, bringing it down to around $4,200.

Solana’s had an even sharper dip, losing 3% in a single day to trade near $177. But it’s not all bearish talk, crypto analyst Ali Martinez points out that Solana’s chart is showing signs of a triangle breakout to $360.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.554+3.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.0539+4.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10352+3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01447-0.20%
TIA
TIA$1.732+3.27%
IO
IO$0.636+2.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months