EU Digital Markets Act Forces Apple to Postpone Key Features

TLDRs;

Apple delays AirPods live translation and iPhone Mirroring in the EU due to DMA compliance challenges.

Digital Markets Act forces Apple to redesign features for third-party device compatibility.

Privacy and security risks arise as DMA requires alternative app marketplaces and payment systems.

European regulators refuse to repeal DMA, leaving Apple users behind global feature rollouts.

Apple has warned that the European Union’s sweeping Digital Markets Act (DMA) is causing delays in rolling out some of its most anticipated features for European users.

In a Wednesday blogpost the company said that the law, designed to prevent tech giants from dominating markets, requires Apple to ensure certain functionalities work on non-Apple devices before launching them, a process that demands significant engineering resources.

Among the affected features are live translation for AirPods, iPhone Mirroring with Mac computers, and Apple Maps’ Visited Places and Preferred Routes. Apple emphasized that these delays are necessary to maintain privacy and security for users, particularly when these features involve sensitive on-device data.

Engineering Challenges Under DMA

The DMA’s requirements present technical hurdles that Apple argues are undermining innovation in Europe.

For instance, the live translation feature, which uses an iPhone’s AI to translate conversations in real time, must now be compatible with third-party wireless earbuds. Apple says ensuring that conversations remain private while interoperable with non-Apple devices has proven complex and time-consuming.

Similarly, iPhone Mirroring, which allows seamless interaction between iPhones and Mac computers, cannot be safely extended to other platforms without risking users’ data. Apple also cites challenges in sharing location-based features on Maps without compromising user privacy.

Privacy and Security Concerns

Beyond delays, Apple has expressed concerns that DMA provisions exposing its systems to third-party requests for data and core technologies could put users at risk.

The law obliges Apple to allow alternative app marketplaces and payment systems, raising the likelihood of scams, malware, and unauthorized data collection.

Apple has repeatedly warned that the DMA’s push for interoperability with competing platforms increases the chance of harmful apps entering its ecosystem. The company highlighted that European users could face risks previously mitigated by the App Store’s strict safety standards.

Regulatory Pushback and Global Implications

Despite Apple’s appeals, the European Commission has shown no intent to repeal or scale back the DMA. Regulators argue the law fosters competition and consumer choice, but Apple counters that the law is having the opposite effect, slowing innovation and narrowing differentiation in the market.

Apple’s experience highlights broader tensions between regulators and tech companies worldwide, as governments seek to enforce competition while companies try to maintain user experience, privacy, and innovation. For European Apple users, this tug-of-war could mean waiting longer for cutting-edge features that are already available elsewhere.

The post EU Digital Markets Act Forces Apple to Postpone Key Features appeared first on CoinCentral.