EU Speeds Up Digital Euro Plans Amid US Regulatory Push

The European Union (EU) is accelerating efforts to introduce a digital euro, spurred by recent regulatory moves in the United States that have strengthened the position of dollar-pegged stablecoins.

US Action Sparks European Response

Last month, the United States enacted the GENIUS Act, a landmark law requiring stablecoin issuers to hold full reserves in liquid assets, obtain licenses, and comply with strict reporting obligations. The legislation, signed by President Trump, is widely seen as a turning point for the sector, offering a framework that balances consumer protection with innovation.

The move has unsettled European policymakers who had been advancing their digital euro project more cautiously. Officials fear that without an equivalent initiative, dollar-based stablecoins could dominate cross-border payments and erode the euro’s global standing.

Safeguarding the Euro’s Role

The European Central Bank (ECB) began exploring the digital euro in 2021, presenting it as a central bank digital currency (CBDC) designed to complement cash and ensure citizens’ continued access to central bank money. Beyond consumer convenience, the project aims to strengthen Europe’s financial autonomy and reduce reliance on foreign payment providers.

Currently, international card networks manage between 68% and 72% of eurozone payments, most of them controlled by non-European firms. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone has warned that the growing use of dollar-pegged stablecoins threatens Europe’s financial stability and strategic independence.

Technology Debate: Public vs Private Systems

One of the most contentious issues is whether the digital euro should be built on a private ledger controlled by the ECB or on an open blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana. The ECB has confirmed it is evaluating both centralized and decentralized technologies.

Advocates of an open blockchain argue that it would enhance the euro’s circulation and international reach. Critics, however, caution that public networks could expose transactions to unwanted scrutiny and compromise privacy protections.

The decision carries geopolitical implications. A private, ECB-run system would resemble China’s tightly controlled digital yuan, while a blockchain-based euro would align more closely with models favored by private issuers in the US.

Growing Sense of Urgency

The US regulatory framework is expected to boost demand for dollar-backed stablecoins, intensifying concerns in Europe that the euro could lose ground in international payments. Supporters of the digital euro argue that a swift rollout is necessary to prevent further erosion of the single currency’s dominance.

While no final decision has been made, the pace of discussions has clearly accelerated. The debate over the digital euro’s design has shifted from long-term planning to urgent policymaking, as Europe seeks to keep pace with Washington’s advances in digital finance.

