EU unveils toughest sanctions yet, targeting Russian oil trade and shadow fleet

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 22:52
The European Union is moving forward with a new sanctions package against Russia, and they’re not pretending it won’t have global fallout.

Brussels is going after oil, and not just Russia’s oil firms, but the ones outside Europe helping Moscow keep the cash flowing. This is the bloc’s toughest swing yet at Russia’s energy trade, and they know full well it’s going to hit the global market.

The update came on Friday from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the EU’s new measures would target what she called “third-country” actors, meaning companies not based in Europe but still trading in Russian oil.

“We are now going after those who fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions,” Ursula said. “We target refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.” Around a dozen companies from China and several in India are in the crosshairs, according to the people briefed on the plans.

Trump tells EU to ramp it up, Brussels listens

This move came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump, now back in the White House, pushed Europe to stop dragging its feet. Trump publicly urged EU leaders to ramp up pressure on Russia’s energy business and introduce secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. Now, with Ursula’s statement, it looks like Europe’s finally listening.

One of the early examples is Nayara Energy, which runs a big refinery in India. They’ve already been hit with EU sanctions. That action shows Europe isn’t tiptoeing around trade ties with Asia anymore. The tone has shifted. They’re done protecting relationships that help Russia dodge the rules.

So far, the oil market hasn’t panicked. Prices stayed steady through Friday. Previous rounds of sanctions did little to cut into Russia’s exports. But this one’s broader. Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, two of the Kremlin’s key energy giants, are now fully blocked from doing business with EU firms.

On top of that, more than 100 new tankers are being sanctioned; 118 vessels from what’s known as the shadow fleet. That brings the EU’s blacklist to over 560 ships. These are the tankers that sneak Russian oil across oceans without detection. Not anymore.

Ursula also announced the EU wants to bring forward its ban on Russian liquefied natural gas. The original deadline was 2028. Now, they want it done by January 2027. That’s not a soft push. That’s cutting off another source of Russia’s revenue stream one year earlier than planned.

EU admits it’ll hurt, does it anyway

Despite everything, the EU isn’t pretending there won’t be blowback. These sanctions are expected to affect parts of the global oil system. But for them, the tradeoff is worth it. They’re aiming to hit Moscow’s war machine where it hurts, even if that messes with global supply chains in the short or long term.

But here’s the deal, Russia only makes up a small chunk of the global economy. About 2.9% to be exact, which equals around $2 trillion. That’s not nothing, but it’s also not enough to send the entire system into chaos. Europe sees this as a manageable risk. A big punch, but not a world-ending one.

Trade-wise, Russia’s tied into global markets, but not deeply. Imports and exports make up just over 40% of its GDP. That’s more than the U.S. (25%), less than Germany (75%). But when it comes to how integrated Russia is in supply chains, it barely registers. Out of all WTO and OECD countries, it’s got the smallest role. In Germany, 30% of exports are built using imported components. In Russia, that number is under 10%. The only exception is cars, where it goes up to 20%.

So even if the country crashes, suppliers in other countries wouldn’t really notice. Russia just isn’t that deeply tied into manufacturing networks outside its borders. We’ll probably be fine.

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die "eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten." Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token "significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie" van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned "MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing" Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT's en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK "binnenkort" kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT's en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot.
Coinstats2025/09/19 22:31
SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC Chairman Atkins said on Friday that his agency plans to push forward a rule change to give companies the option to ditch quarterly earnings reports. He confirmed this live on CNBC’s Squawk Box, saying, “I welcome that posting by the president, and I have talked to him about it.” This move follows Donald Trump’s […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 22:42
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
