The post EUR/JPY stays muted near 175.00 following Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY remains steady as consumer confidence remains weak in Germany. Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence improved to -22.3 in October, surpassing expectations of -23.3. BoJ’s Meeting Minutes indicated that policymakers remain open to further rate hikes if economic and inflation trends evolve as expected. EUR/JPY edges lower after three days of gains, trading around 174.70 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross holds losses as the Euro (EUR) moves little following the GfK Consumer Confidence from Germany. The reading showed weak consumer confidence but improved to -22.3 in October, better-than-expected -23.3 from the previous reading of -23.5 (revised from 23.6). The IFO Institute reported on Wednesday that the headline German Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89.0 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. This came after a mixed HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, showing Eurozone private sector growth in September, driven by stronger services as manufacturing fell back into contraction. The EUR/JPY cross loses ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) advances on the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meeting Minutes. The minutes showed policymakers remain inclined to hike rates further if economic and inflation trends unfold as anticipated. Many members said the US–Japan trade deal reduced uncertainty in the outlook, but tariffs still need scrutiny for their impact on the economy and prices. Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, increased 2.7% year-over-year in August, up from a revised 2.6% rise in July. This leading indicator of service-sector inflation suggests that rising labor costs are likely to support the BoJ’s goal of sustaining inflation near its 2% target. Investors are now turning their attention to Friday’s Tokyo inflation report, a key indicator of nationwide trends, for further guidance on policy direction. Euro… The post EUR/JPY stays muted near 175.00 following Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY remains steady as consumer confidence remains weak in Germany. Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence improved to -22.3 in October, surpassing expectations of -23.3. BoJ’s Meeting Minutes indicated that policymakers remain open to further rate hikes if economic and inflation trends evolve as expected. EUR/JPY edges lower after three days of gains, trading around 174.70 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross holds losses as the Euro (EUR) moves little following the GfK Consumer Confidence from Germany. The reading showed weak consumer confidence but improved to -22.3 in October, better-than-expected -23.3 from the previous reading of -23.5 (revised from 23.6). The IFO Institute reported on Wednesday that the headline German Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89.0 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. This came after a mixed HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, showing Eurozone private sector growth in September, driven by stronger services as manufacturing fell back into contraction. The EUR/JPY cross loses ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) advances on the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meeting Minutes. The minutes showed policymakers remain inclined to hike rates further if economic and inflation trends unfold as anticipated. Many members said the US–Japan trade deal reduced uncertainty in the outlook, but tariffs still need scrutiny for their impact on the economy and prices. Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, increased 2.7% year-over-year in August, up from a revised 2.6% rise in July. This leading indicator of service-sector inflation suggests that rising labor costs are likely to support the BoJ’s goal of sustaining inflation near its 2% target. Investors are now turning their attention to Friday’s Tokyo inflation report, a key indicator of nationwide trends, for further guidance on policy direction. Euro…

EUR/JPY stays muted near 175.00 following Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 22:48
EUR
EUR$1.1645-0.70%
NEAR
NEAR$2.787-9.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016287-4.30%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.59943-16.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02183-8.35%
  • EUR/JPY remains steady as consumer confidence remains weak in Germany.
  • Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence improved to -22.3 in October, surpassing expectations of -23.3.
  • BoJ’s Meeting Minutes indicated that policymakers remain open to further rate hikes if economic and inflation trends evolve as expected.

EUR/JPY edges lower after three days of gains, trading around 174.70 during the European hours on Thursday. The currency cross holds losses as the Euro (EUR) moves little following the GfK Consumer Confidence from Germany. The reading showed weak consumer confidence but improved to -22.3 in October, better-than-expected -23.3 from the previous reading of -23.5 (revised from 23.6).

The IFO Institute reported on Wednesday that the headline German Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September from 89.0 in August. The data undermined the market expectations of 89.3. This came after a mixed HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, showing Eurozone private sector growth in September, driven by stronger services as manufacturing fell back into contraction.

The EUR/JPY cross loses ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) advances on the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) Meeting Minutes. The minutes showed policymakers remain inclined to hike rates further if economic and inflation trends unfold as anticipated. Many members said the US–Japan trade deal reduced uncertainty in the outlook, but tariffs still need scrutiny for their impact on the economy and prices.

Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, increased 2.7% year-over-year in August, up from a revised 2.6% rise in July. This leading indicator of service-sector inflation suggests that rising labor costs are likely to support the BoJ’s goal of sustaining inflation near its 2% target. Investors are now turning their attention to Friday’s Tokyo inflation report, a key indicator of nationwide trends, for further guidance on policy direction.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%-0.07%-0.13%-0.03%-0.29%-0.29%0.03%
EUR0.09%0.01%-0.05%0.05%-0.17%-0.20%0.11%
GBP0.07%-0.01%-0.04%0.04%-0.22%-0.19%0.14%
JPY0.13%0.05%0.04%0.07%-0.19%-0.00%0.17%
CAD0.03%-0.05%-0.04%-0.07%-0.24%-0.25%0.10%
AUD0.29%0.17%0.22%0.19%0.24%0.29%0.31%
NZD0.29%0.20%0.19%0.00%0.25%-0.29%0.07%
CHF-0.03%-0.11%-0.14%-0.17%-0.10%-0.31%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-jpy-stays-muted-near-17500-following-germanys-gfk-consumer-confidence-202509250910

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin