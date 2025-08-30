EUR/USD steadies above 1.1660 as US PCE data matches expectations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 14:49
  • EUR/USD trades under pressure on Friday but holds steady above 1.1660 after US PCE data matches expectations.
  • US core PCE Price Index rises 0.3% MoM, 2.9% YoY, the highest since February.
  • Headline PCE increases 0.2% MoM, yearly rate holds steady at 2.6%.

The Euro (EUR) is trading under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, edging lower in early dealings before steadying around 1.1660 after the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report came broadly in line with expectations.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% Mom in July, matching forecasts and unchanged from June’s pace. On an annual basis, core inflation ticked up to 2.9% from 2.8%, its highest level since February. The headline PCE Price Index increased 0.2% MoM, matching expectations, still slightly softer than June’s 0.3%, while the yearly rate held steady at 2.6%.

The accompanying data also showed resilience in household demand. Personal spending rose 0.5% in July, beating the expected 0.3% and marking a firm pick-up from June’s 0.3% increase. Personal income rose 0.4% month-over-month, in line with forecasts and surpassing the prior 0.3% increase, providing further support for consumption trends.

Despite sticky inflation pressures and robust consumer spending, the market’s reaction remains muted, with the US Dollar Index reclaiming ground near the 98.00 level. The muted reaction keeps EUR/USD consolidating near 1.1660, with the single currency struggling to recover as resilient US spending data underpins the US Dollar. Still, the pair is set to close August with gains of around 2%, underscoring the broader weakness in the Greenback.

The latest PCE data highlight the Federal Reserve’s balancing act. Persistent core inflation, partly influenced by tariffs and services prices, underscores that price pressures remain elevated above the Fed’s 2% target. At the same time, hiring momentum continues to slow, signaling that economic conditions are softening. This combination keeps alive expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, limiting the US Dollar’s upside in the near term.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.41%0.28%0.20%0.02%-0.08%0.12%
EUR-0.17%0.25%0.15%0.03%-0.09%-0.24%-0.06%
GBP-0.41%-0.25%-0.16%-0.22%-0.36%-0.44%-0.31%
JPY-0.28%-0.15%0.16%-0.04%-0.30%-0.36%-0.11%
CAD-0.20%-0.03%0.22%0.04%-0.20%-0.25%-0.10%
AUD-0.02%0.09%0.36%0.30%0.20%-0.13%0.04%
NZD0.08%0.24%0.44%0.36%0.25%0.13%0.18%
CHF-0.12%0.06%0.31%0.11%0.10%-0.04%-0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-steadies-above-11660-as-us-pce-data-matches-expectations-202508291321

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured With Cardano and Ethereum in Analysts’ Top 2025 Crypto Rankings

Crypto analysts are already building their top picks list for 2025 — and MAGACOIN FINANCE has landed right next to Cardano and Ethereum. The three coins are being discussed in the joint context, but there is evident disparity in the upside potential. ADA and ETH are being projected for solid 50x–60x growth, while MAGACOIN FINANCE […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE Featured With Cardano and Ethereum in Analysts’ Top 2025 Crypto Rankings
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cardano
ADA$0.8368+1.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,395.08+0.97%
Coinstats2025/08/30 12:30
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Could Explode in a Few Days: Analyst Reveals What’s Coming

JASMY has quietly been building momentum while many were focused on bigger names like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Altcoin Doctor, a YouTuber with over 13,000 subscribers, broke down why JASMY price could be gearing up for something significant.  The YouTuber’s analysis points out that macroeconomic factors, particularly moves from the Federal Reserve, could spark a wave
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005796-6.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.012228+0.69%
Jasmy
JASMY$0.014787+2.05%
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:26
Ethereum Pauses Public Grant Applications Amid Economic Shifts

The post Ethereum Pauses Public Grant Applications Amid Economic Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum Foundation pauses public grants; economic implications emerge. U.S. core PCE index in July rises to 2.9%. Market shifts reflect economic uncertainties and funding changes. The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for July reached 2.9%, marking the highest year-on-year increase since February 2025, according to Jinshi reports via ChainCatcher. This inflation gauge’s rise could impact monetary policy, influencing investor sentiment in global markets, including cryptocurrencies, although direct effects on crypto assets are not yet documented. Ethereum Adjusts Funding Amid Rising U.S. Inflation Market reactions vary, with some stakeholders viewing the grants’ suspension as a prudent precautionary step. However, others express concern over future project funding stability across Ethereum’s ecosystem. No leading community figures have commented, indicating a cautious wait-and-see approach. Did you know? In past instances of macroeconomic uncertainty, platforms like Ethereum have adjusted grant distribution, impacting developmental progress and governance token performance. Economic Pressures Lead to Grant Reevaluation Did you know? In past instances of macroeconomic uncertainty, platforms like Ethereum have adjusted grant distribution, impacting developmental progress and governance token performance. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,385.98, holding a market cap of $529,416,712,406, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency faces a 1.97% daily decline, with a recent noticeable 7.82% weekly drop amid broader economic shifts. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:07 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s research team, the pause in grants by Ethereum Foundation may signal broader economic caution amidst rising inflation indicators. Historical trends suggest ecosystems might pivot towards more controlled funding models, emphasizing efficient capital use during volatile periods. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/ethereum-pauses-grants-economic-impact/
U
U$0.0157+36.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.017786-40.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332-2.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:12
