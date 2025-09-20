The post Europe says its sanctions on Russia will harm the global economy, but won’t back off over it appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is moving forward with a new sanctions package against Russia, and they’re not pretending it won’t have global fallout. Brussels is going after oil, and not just Russia’s oil firms, but the ones outside Europe helping Moscow keep the cash flowing. This is the bloc’s toughest swing yet at Russia’s energy trade, and they know full well it’s going to hit the global market. The update came on Friday from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the EU’s new measures would target what she called “third-country” actors, meaning companies not based in Europe but still trading in Russian oil. “We are now going after those who fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions,” Ursula said. “We target refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.” Around a dozen companies from China and several in India are in the crosshairs, according to the people briefed on the plans. Russia is showing the full extent of its contempt for diplomacy and international law. So we’re increasing the pressure. With our 19th package of sanctions covering energy, financial services and trade restrictions ↓ https://t.co/uW7HuZp3br — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 19, 2025 Trump tells EU to ramp it up, Brussels listens This move came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump, now back in the White House, pushed Europe to stop dragging its feet. Trump publicly urged EU leaders to ramp up pressure on Russia’s energy business and introduce secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. Now, with Ursula’s statement, it looks like Europe’s finally listening. One of the early examples is Nayara Energy, which runs a big refinery in India. They’ve already been hit with EU sanctions. That action shows Europe isn’t tiptoeing around trade ties with Asia anymore.… The post Europe says its sanctions on Russia will harm the global economy, but won’t back off over it appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is moving forward with a new sanctions package against Russia, and they’re not pretending it won’t have global fallout. Brussels is going after oil, and not just Russia’s oil firms, but the ones outside Europe helping Moscow keep the cash flowing. This is the bloc’s toughest swing yet at Russia’s energy trade, and they know full well it’s going to hit the global market. The update came on Friday from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the EU’s new measures would target what she called “third-country” actors, meaning companies not based in Europe but still trading in Russian oil. “We are now going after those who fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions,” Ursula said. “We target refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.” Around a dozen companies from China and several in India are in the crosshairs, according to the people briefed on the plans. Russia is showing the full extent of its contempt for diplomacy and international law. So we’re increasing the pressure. With our 19th package of sanctions covering energy, financial services and trade restrictions ↓ https://t.co/uW7HuZp3br — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 19, 2025 Trump tells EU to ramp it up, Brussels listens This move came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump, now back in the White House, pushed Europe to stop dragging its feet. Trump publicly urged EU leaders to ramp up pressure on Russia’s energy business and introduce secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. Now, with Ursula’s statement, it looks like Europe’s finally listening. One of the early examples is Nayara Energy, which runs a big refinery in India. They’ve already been hit with EU sanctions. That action shows Europe isn’t tiptoeing around trade ties with Asia anymore.…

Europe says its sanctions on Russia will harm the global economy, but won’t back off over it

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 00:01
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10128-13.33%
Threshold
T$0.0167-4.46%
Union
U$0.013944+0.10%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003805-9.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.417-3.36%

The European Union is moving forward with a new sanctions package against Russia, and they’re not pretending it won’t have global fallout.

Brussels is going after oil, and not just Russia’s oil firms, but the ones outside Europe helping Moscow keep the cash flowing. This is the bloc’s toughest swing yet at Russia’s energy trade, and they know full well it’s going to hit the global market.

The update came on Friday from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said the EU’s new measures would target what she called “third-country” actors, meaning companies not based in Europe but still trading in Russian oil.

“We are now going after those who fuel Russia’s war by purchasing oil in breach of the sanctions,” Ursula said. “We target refineries, oil traders, petrochemical companies in third countries, including China.” Around a dozen companies from China and several in India are in the crosshairs, according to the people briefed on the plans.

Trump tells EU to ramp it up, Brussels listens

This move came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump, now back in the White House, pushed Europe to stop dragging its feet. Trump publicly urged EU leaders to ramp up pressure on Russia’s energy business and introduce secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil. Now, with Ursula’s statement, it looks like Europe’s finally listening.

One of the early examples is Nayara Energy, which runs a big refinery in India. They’ve already been hit with EU sanctions. That action shows Europe isn’t tiptoeing around trade ties with Asia anymore. The tone has shifted. They’re done protecting relationships that help Russia dodge the rules.

So far, the oil market hasn’t panicked. Prices stayed steady through Friday. Previous rounds of sanctions did little to cut into Russia’s exports. But this one’s broader. Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, two of the Kremlin’s key energy giants, are now fully blocked from doing business with EU firms.

On top of that, more than 100 new tankers are being sanctioned; 118 vessels from what’s known as the shadow fleet. That brings the EU’s blacklist to over 560 ships. These are the tankers that sneak Russian oil across oceans without detection. Not anymore.

Ursula also announced the EU wants to bring forward its ban on Russian liquefied natural gas. The original deadline was 2028. Now, they want it done by January 2027. That’s not a soft push. That’s cutting off another source of Russia’s revenue stream one year earlier than planned.

EU admits it’ll hurt, does it anyway

Despite everything, the EU isn’t pretending there won’t be blowback. These sanctions are expected to affect parts of the global oil system. But for them, the tradeoff is worth it. They’re aiming to hit Moscow’s war machine where it hurts, even if that messes with global supply chains in the short or long term.

But here’s the deal, Russia only makes up a small chunk of the global economy. About 2.9% to be exact, which equals around $2 trillion. That’s not nothing, but it’s also not enough to send the entire system into chaos. Europe sees this as a manageable risk. A big punch, but not a world-ending one.

Trade-wise, Russia’s tied into global markets, but not deeply. Imports and exports make up just over 40% of its GDP. That’s more than the U.S. (25%), less than Germany (75%). But when it comes to how integrated Russia is in supply chains, it barely registers. Out of all WTO and OECD countries, it’s got the smallest role. In Germany, 30% of exports are built using imported components. In Russia, that number is under 10%. The only exception is cars, where it goes up to 20%.

So even if the country crashes, suppliers in other countries wouldn’t really notice. Russia just isn’t that deeply tied into manufacturing networks outside its borders. We’ll probably be fine.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/europe-sanctions-russia-harm-global-economy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development