Europe ‘Toast’? Kiyosaki Warns as Keiser Urges Bitcoin Exit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 06:24
Bitcoin
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued one of his starkest economic warnings yet. The renowned investor declared that “Europe is toast” as bond markets collapse and political unrest spreads.

His grim outlook was amplified by Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist Max Keiser, who urged investors to move wealth into the pioneer crypto and consider El Salvador as a safe haven from the West’s unraveling economies.

Kiyosaki Says Europe is in Crisis Amid Bond Collapse

In a post on X (Twitter), Kiyosaki painted a dire picture of Europe’s financial and social stability.

The finance author highlighted that France may face bankruptcy. He also noted Germany’s energy policies rendering its manufacturing sector “busted,” and Britain’s bond market collapsing by over 30%.

Against these backdrops, Kiyosaki indicates that the global economy has lost faith in Western nations’ ability to service their debts, citing Japan and China’s ongoing dump of US Treasuries in favor of gold and silver.

His comments also highlighted the breakdown of the traditional “60/40” portfolio model of stocks and bonds, long marketed as safe.

With US Treasuries down 13% since 2020 and European bonds sinking deeper, Kiyosaki warned that conventional financial planning has become a dangerous illusion.

Max Keiser Calls Advocates the El Salvador Play, Cites Fourth Turning

Max Keiser, Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, echoed Kiyosaki’s warning, framing France’s turmoil as part of the “Fourth Turning.” This alludes to a generational cycle of crisis that brings systemic upheaval.

Keiser’s remarks position El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, as an economic and geopolitical hedge.

For him, Bitcoin is not just an investment but a lifeboat for those seeking to escape collapsing fiat systems.

Other voices echoed the warnings. Commentators on X noted that every empire historically falls under the weight of too much debt, too many wars, and detached rulers.

The analyst compared Rome’s currency debasement and Britain’s empire decline, framing today’s turmoil as part of an age-old cycle.

“Bonds were supposed to be the safe asset. They’re imploding. 60/40 portfolios? Dead. Gold is memory. Bitcoin is exile,” he wrote.

Crypto educators like NianNian Academy, affiliated with Changpeng Zhao’s Giggle Academy, acknowledged Kiyosaki’s concerns but urged balanced approaches. They asked whether the world faces a “monetary reset” or a deeper crisis first.

Still, with Europe facing revolt, America buried in debt, and bonds broken, the new safe haven may be digital, and, according to Keiser, located in El Salvador.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/max-keiser-el-salvador-kiyosaki-europe-toast/

