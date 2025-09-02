Europe’s Next Move: Turning Stocks and Bonds Into Tokens

By: Coindoo
2025/09/02 19:31
Movement
The program, designed to connect fragmented national markets into a single European capital market, could mark the bloc’s most ambitious use of blockchain to date.

Peter Kerstens, a senior adviser at the European Commission and one of the key architects of MiCA, said the priority now isn’t drafting a “MiCA 2.0” but advancing the tokenization of financial instruments such as equities, bonds, and derivatives.

He argued that blockchain technology could deliver the efficiency and cross-border integration needed to turn 27 small markets into one powerful financial hub.

The EU already has a DLT Pilot Regime in place, introduced in 2023 to test distributed ledger technology in securities trading.

Kerstens confirmed that this framework will be upgraded to meet the growing demand from banks and asset managers, many of whom have shifted from skepticism to active interest in tokenized markets over the past five years.

His views echo those of ESMA’s Natasha Cazenave, who recently described tokenization as a transformational force for capital markets rather than a simple tech upgrade. Both regulators see real-world asset tokenization as the key to Europe’s next financial chapter — one where blockchain is used not on the margins, but at the core of how markets function.

