As the European Union approaches a decision on the contentious “Chat Control” legislation, privacy advocates voice concerns that the proposed measures could undermine public confidence in digital communication and drive users toward Web3 platforms. The debate centers on the EU’s draft Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require online platforms to [...]As the European Union approaches a decision on the contentious “Chat Control” legislation, privacy advocates voice concerns that the proposed measures could undermine public confidence in digital communication and drive users toward Web3 platforms. The debate centers on the EU’s draft Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require online platforms to [...]

EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Concerns Amid Web3 Transformation

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/21 18:34
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06185-6.24%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2936-3.03%
Eu’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Concerns Amid Web3 Transformation

As the European Union approaches a decision on the contentious “Chat Control” legislation, privacy advocates voice concerns that the proposed measures could undermine public confidence in digital communication and drive users toward Web3 platforms.

The debate centers on the EU’s draft Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require online platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics argue this effectively introduces backdoors into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s commitment to robust privacy protections.

“Granting entities with the capacity to monitor private messages nearly unlimited access is incompatible with the fundamental value of digital privacy,” said Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode. He considers the legislation a dangerous overreach that threatens user rights and security.

Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, highlighted the legal inconsistencies, noting that current EU jurisprudence—particularly Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights—safeguards the confidentiality of communications and personal data. She explained that client-side scanning could enable content monitoring on user devices, even absent any suspicion of illegal activity, raising serious privacy concerns.

15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control

Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan likened to placing cameras in every home

EU regulation sets a risky precedent

Experts warn that the legislation establishes a concerning precedent for both legal and technological reasons. “There are no guarantees,” Rempel cautioned, especially given that over 10% of all data breaches occur within government systems. The potential for misuse of such surveillance tools remains a major concern,” he added.

Fabrega emphasized that encryption is more than a technical feature; it embodies a promise of privacy to users. The erosion of trust in traditional messaging services could encourage many to seek refuge in decentralized Web3 alternatives, platforms designed with encryption at their core to preserve user sovereignty.

“Web3 champions privacy with the mantra ‘Not your keys, not your data,’” Rempel stated. “This approach ensures users maintain full control over their information from start to finish.”

Fabrega likewise expressed concern that if the Chat Control law passes, privacy-conscious users will increasingly migrate toward decentralized platforms, fragmenting the European digital market and complicating the EU’s efforts to influence global privacy standards.

Related: EU’s plan to scan private messages gains momentum

The final decision now hinges on Germany

Germany, holding the decisive vote, has yet to make a final stance on the legislation. While support among EU countries is strong, they do not yet meet the 65% population threshold necessary for approval. A favorable vote from Germany could pave the way for the law’s passage; opposition or abstention, however, could halt it.

“I believe the likelihood of approval is relatively low,” Rempel remarked. “But history shows that attempts to infringe on fundamental rights in the name of safety are likely to continue.”

With ongoing debates around crypto regulation, privacy, and digital rights, the outcome of the EU’s Chat Control proposal remains critical for shaping the future landscape of the crypto markets and decentralized technology adoption.

This article was originally published as EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Concerns Amid Web3 Transformation on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

The post UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways UK inflation remains significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Persistent inflation may prompt the central bank to pause further interest rate hikes. UK inflation remains nearly double the Bank of England’s target as policymakers prepare for a likely pause in interest rate increases. The persistent elevated inflation reading comes as the central bank weighs whether to halt its series of rate hikes that have been implemented to combat rising prices across the economy. The inflation rate continues to run well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, presenting ongoing challenges for monetary policy officials who have been raising borrowing costs to bring price pressures under control. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/uk-inflation-pause-interest-rate-hikes/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1685-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-2.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000663-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:43
Share
Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437+0.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03002-0.26%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04119+1.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 18:00
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09418+23.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5254-0.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002688+3.94%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

UK inflation stays high, potentially pausing interest rate hikes

Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen?