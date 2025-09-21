The post EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Fears, Web3 Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As EU lawmakers near a decision on the “Chat Control” law, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. As European lawmakers near a decision on the controversial “Chat Control” legislation, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy. “Giving an inherently corruptible entity nearly unlimited visibility into the private lives of individuals is incompatible with an honest value statement of digital privacy,” Hans Rempel, co-founder and CEO of Diode, told Cointelegraph. He called the proposal a dangerous overreach. Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, noted that the law appears “difficult to justify under the existing jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union.” She pointed to Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantee the confidentiality of communications and protection of personal data. “Client-side scanning would enable the monitoring of content on user devices prior to transmission, including in cases where there is no indication of unlawful activity,” she explained. 15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ EU law sets dangerous precedent Experts say the regulation sets a dangerous precedent from a legal and technological standpoint. “There are no guarantees,” Rempel added, when asked if the tools could be misused. “Over 10% of all data breaches occur in government systems,” he warned. Fabrega raised concerns over the… The post EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Fears, Web3 Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As EU lawmakers near a decision on the “Chat Control” law, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. As European lawmakers near a decision on the controversial “Chat Control” legislation, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy. “Giving an inherently corruptible entity nearly unlimited visibility into the private lives of individuals is incompatible with an honest value statement of digital privacy,” Hans Rempel, co-founder and CEO of Diode, told Cointelegraph. He called the proposal a dangerous overreach. Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, noted that the law appears “difficult to justify under the existing jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union.” She pointed to Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantee the confidentiality of communications and protection of personal data. “Client-side scanning would enable the monitoring of content on user devices prior to transmission, including in cases where there is no indication of unlawful activity,” she explained. 15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ EU law sets dangerous precedent Experts say the regulation sets a dangerous precedent from a legal and technological standpoint. “There are no guarantees,” Rempel added, when asked if the tools could be misused. “Over 10% of all data breaches occur in government systems,” he warned. Fabrega raised concerns over the…

EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Fears, Web3 Shift

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:32
NEAR
NEAR$3.117+0.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005215+4.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001772-3.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.74%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006624-1.28%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2963-2.37%

As EU lawmakers near a decision on the “Chat Control” law, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms.

As European lawmakers near a decision on the controversial “Chat Control” legislation, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms.

At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy.

“Giving an inherently corruptible entity nearly unlimited visibility into the private lives of individuals is incompatible with an honest value statement of digital privacy,” Hans Rempel, co-founder and CEO of Diode, told Cointelegraph. He called the proposal a dangerous overreach.

Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, noted that the law appears “difficult to justify under the existing jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union.” She pointed to Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantee the confidentiality of communications and protection of personal data.

“Client-side scanning would enable the monitoring of content on user devices prior to transmission, including in cases where there is no indication of unlawful activity,” she explained.

15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control

Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’

EU law sets dangerous precedent

Experts say the regulation sets a dangerous precedent from a legal and technological standpoint. “There are no guarantees,” Rempel added, when asked if the tools could be misused. “Over 10% of all data breaches occur in government systems,” he warned.

Fabrega raised concerns over the broader impact such surveillance would have on public trust. “Encryption is not only a technical feature, it is a promise to users that their private communications will remain confidential,” she said.

The erosion of trust in traditional messaging platforms could prompt users to explore decentralized Web3 alternatives, platforms built to protect user data through encryption by design.

“Web3’s privacy battle cry is ‘Not your keys, not your data,’” Rempel said. “This is true self-custody for data,” he added, noting that the end-user maintains sovereignty over their information from “cradle to grave.”

Fabrega echoed the sentiment, stating that “privacy-conscious users will increasingly explore decentralized Web3 alternatives” if Chat Control is passed. She warned that the shift could “fragment the European digital market” and weaken the EU’s ability to shape international norms on privacy.

Related: EU proposal to scan all private messages gains momentum

The ball is in Germany’s court

Germany, which holds the pivotal vote, has yet to take a final stance. While 15 EU countries currently support the proposal, they fall short of the 65% population threshold required for passage. If Germany votes in favor, the law will likely pass; if it abstains or opposes, the legislation is expected to fail.

“We believe it to be low,” Rempel said of the likelihood of passage. “But it won’t be the last time that there is an attempt to subvert fundamental human rights in the name of safety.”

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/eu-chat-control-privacy-warning-web3-shift?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.03038+0.89%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Share
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.407-0.46%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07494+11.07%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+2.94%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Share
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4384-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01741-1.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006613-1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?