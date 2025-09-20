EU’s Landmark Crypto Law Runs Into National Frictionz

One license, leaders said, would unlock access to all 27 member states — a single market for digital assets to rival the scale of the United States.

But less than a year into implementation, the dream of seamless integration is already under strain. Instead of harmonization, national regulators in places like France, Italy, and Austria are voicing concerns that “passporting” licenses could invite regulatory arbitrage, with companies gravitating to the most lenient jurisdictions.

Old Habits Resurfacze

For veterans of Europe’s financial markets, the warning signs feel familiar. Jerome Castille of CoinShares points to earlier frameworks, like MiFID, that were meant to create uniformity but ended up driving firms to hubs such as Cyprus and Malta. Unless MiCA is applied consistently, he warns, investors could begin to doubt whether every license truly carries the same weight.

The irony, Castille notes, is not that Europe lacks rules — in fact, its investor protections are among the toughest worldwide. The problem is that in the absence of formal EU-level guidance, national regulators are left to interpret the rules differently, fracturing the single-market vision MiCA was meant to deliver.

A Heavy Lift for Startups

While larger exchanges and custodians welcome MiCA as a gateway to scale, smaller firms are feeling the squeeze. Marina Markezic of the European Crypto Initiative says the pace of implementation is overwhelming for startups, warning that compliance costs could drive many out of business altogether.

“What looks like opportunity for the giants can be an existential threat to the little guys,” she explained, noting the gap in capacity between well-funded incumbents and lean startups.

A Test of Europe’s Ambition

The stakes are high. MiCA was Europe’s bid to lead on crypto regulation globally, a model that others might follow. Yet with 27 national authorities all responsible for supervising the same law — some experienced, some not — the challenge is proving whether the EU can deliver uniform oversight in practice.

If it succeeds, Europe could cement itself as the most attractive jurisdiction for global crypto firms. If it fails, MiCA risks becoming another fragmented system, driving innovation elsewhere.

