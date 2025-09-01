‘Everyone wants Bitcoin’ – Eric Trump repeats $1 mln prediction as holders stay strong

Key takeaways

Eric Trump repeated his bold $1 million Bitcoin prediction, citing soaring institutional demand and lagging mainstream adoption as key drivers.

Eric Trump isn’t backing down from one of Bitcoin’s [BTC] boldest predictions yet.

At a recent event, he reaffirmed his view that BTC is headed for $1 million, “without question.”

His confidence comes at a time when LTHs remain unfazed, with investors who bought near the 2021 peak still holding strong. Perhaps the price floors are sturdier than the skeptics think.

Eric Trump predicts BTC to $1 mln

At the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump, co-founder of “American Bitcoin,” made it clear that he sees no ceiling in sight for BTC.

Reaffirming his $1 million price target, Trump pointed to adoption that stretches from nation-states to Fortune 500 giants and wealthy families, all racing to secure their share of the digital asset.

He said,

Despite the growing appetite, he argued that Bitcoin investors are still “early,” with mainstream adoption yet to truly begin.

For Trump, that gap between institutional demand and broader public participation is exactly what makes Bitcoin’s future so explosive.

He went on to add,

LTHs hold the line

It’s not just institutions making waves. On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s long-term believers are helping the market from beneath.

The 6-12 month UTXO band has held above 20% dominance, a level not seen since the 2021 peak.

This means a sizable group of investors who bought near Bitcoin’s previous all-time highs are still sitting tight, unwilling to sell even with current prices well above $100,000.

This creates a powerful psychological floor: if they didn’t capitulate then, they’re unlikely to do so now.