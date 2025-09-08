Everyone’s Focused on ETF Inflows, Yet SpacePay’s Presale Quietly Crosses the $1 Million Mark

The spotlight in crypto right now is on exchange-traded funds. A lot of money is flowing into Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs. Major financial players like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale are putting serious weight behind these coins. It’s no longer just about trading but about Wall Street recognizing crypto as a regulated investment class.

XRP is also riding the ETF wave. The potential approval of an XRP spot ETF has captured attention, with the SEC expected to deliver a final decision by October 24, 2025. If approved, it could mark another pivotal step in crypto’s integration into mainstream finance.

While all eyes are on these ETFs, something quieter yet powerful is unfolding. SpacePay is steadily building a project that addresses real problems in the crypto space. Its presale has passed $1 million, showing strong investor interest. Despite the ETF hype, new projects like SpacePay are gaining ground. Innovation and practical solutions are still attracting solid support.

Why SpacePay Deserves Attention Despite the ETF Hype

SpacePay deserves all the attention it can get because, while ETFs focus on tracking the specific performance of cryptocurrencies, SpacePay provides solutions to obvious issues in the crypto community.

SpacePay is building a bridge between crypto and everyday transactions. With its practical approach, the project could become one of the first payment solutions to make using crypto as effortless as swiping a card.

The platform fixes problems that have slowed crypto payments for years. These include price swings, high fees, and slow settlements. Even platforms that claim decentralization sometimes run on centralized systems with little transparency. Scalability remains another constant challenge, especially during periods of high demand.

SpacePay’s model addresses these pain points directly. When crypto payments are made, the platform allows users to get paid in fiat currency automatically. This removes the chances of the token value dipping during and after the transaction.

Also, users pay no fees, while merchants are charged just 0.5% per transaction, far below industry norms. Integration doesn’t require expensive new infrastructure; a simple APK allows existing POS terminals to process payments.

Convenience and scale are built into the technology. SpacePay supports spending from over 325 wallets, making crypto use as simple as traditional payment methods. Businesses don’t need to overhaul systems, and the setup works seamlessly with existing processes.

The platform also acts as a crypto-fiat bridge, letting crypto holders spend freely while giving retailers stability. For users and SPY holders, the benefits extend beyond payments.

There is a monthly loyalty airdrop that will reward active use of the platform. Token holders will also be able to vote on major decisions, giving the community real influence over the project’s future.

SPY holders will have access to new features before the general public, and they will also be paid a share of the platform’s revenue. SpacePay is not chasing hype but aiming to fit naturally into how people shop and pay.

SpacePay’s Achievements Standing Out Amid ETF Attention

SpacePay has built real achievements. It raised $750,000 from private investors, which is a show of confidence in its vision. Early support laid the foundation for growth and proves SpacePay focuses on practical solutions, not hype.

The project also completed a reinvestment buy-back. It is committed to long-term development and value preservation. A functional Minimum Viable Product has already been developed. Having something tangible in action can help it build trust and credibility early, especially at a time when big ETF inflows are grabbing all the attention.

SpacePay secured its intellectual property and follows global financial rules. It won “New Payment Platform of the Year” in 2022/23 from the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards.

Together, these milestones show that SpacePay is steadily gaining momentum. The over $1 million is a testament to the platform’s strong foundation and its readiness to make real-world crypto payments easier and more reliable.

How to Buy SpacePay During the Presale

1. Connect Your Wallet

Start by linking a supported wallet like MetaMask directly through the official SpacePay website.

2. Fund Your Wallet

Make sure it has one of the accepted tokens — ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDC, or USDT. If you prefer, you can also use a bank card.

3. Choose the Number of SPY Tokens

Enter the amount of SPY tokens you’d like to buy in the presale.

4. Approve and Confirm the Swap

Approve the transaction in your wallet and confirm it on the site.

5. Leave Extra for Network Fees

Always keep a little extra balance to cover blockchain gas fees so the transaction goes through smoothly.

6. Receive Your Tokens

Once confirmed, your SPY tokens will be credited to your wallet, securing your spot in the ongoing presale.

