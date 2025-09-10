Evoq Finance contract attacked, losing approximately $420,000

PANews reported on September 10th that GoPlus Security monitored an attack on Evoq Finance's smart contract on BNB Chain. The attacker compromised the owner's account, transferred ownership to themselves, and then upgraded the contract to a malicious version, stealing approximately $420,000 from the protocol and user approvals. Users are urged to immediately revoke token approvals for contract 0xF9C74A65B04C73B911879DB0131616C556A626bE to prevent further losses. Project owners are advised to protect high-privilege accounts using multi-signature and regular key rotation.

Attack Overview: The attacker appears to have stolen the private key of the owner account (0xF08d1c) and used transferOwnership to transfer ownership to its address (0x7b416F). They then upgraded the proxy contract, draining funds from the contract and approved user accounts.