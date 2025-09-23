The post Ex-FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case. In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections. Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall. Salame’s plea deal sits at the heart of Bond’s case over alleged campaign finance violations. Prosecutors alleged that Salame ordered $400,000 in funds tied to FTX sent to her campaign. Bond was charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful campaign contributions, causing and accepting excessive campaign contributions, causing and receiving an unlawful corporate contribution, and causing and receiving a conduit contribution in August 2024. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. “The government has no grounds to pre-emptively bar Ms. Bond from testifying because her testimony is neither redundant nor irrelevant,” said her attorneys. “Ms. Bond’s and her husband’s state of mind in entering into the plea agreement are directly relevant to the issues before the Court […]” Sunday filing by Michelle Bond’s lawyers. Source: Courtlistener As one of five defendants included in the indictment of former FTX and Alameda Research executives, Salame pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the Federal Election Commission and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, where he reported in October 2024.  After Salame’s guilty plea,… The post Ex-FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case. In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections. Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall. Salame’s plea deal sits at the heart of Bond’s case over alleged campaign finance violations. Prosecutors alleged that Salame ordered $400,000 in funds tied to FTX sent to her campaign. Bond was charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful campaign contributions, causing and accepting excessive campaign contributions, causing and receiving an unlawful corporate contribution, and causing and receiving a conduit contribution in August 2024. She pleaded not guilty to all charges. “The government has no grounds to pre-emptively bar Ms. Bond from testifying because her testimony is neither redundant nor irrelevant,” said her attorneys. “Ms. Bond’s and her husband’s state of mind in entering into the plea agreement are directly relevant to the issues before the Court […]” Sunday filing by Michelle Bond’s lawyers. Source: Courtlistener As one of five defendants included in the indictment of former FTX and Alameda Research executives, Salame pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the Federal Election Commission and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, where he reported in October 2024.  After Salame’s guilty plea,…

Ex-FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Still at the Center of Court Case

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:07
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1602+3.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016044-6.06%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005035-3.35%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004446+8.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001676+3.45%

Nearly three years after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, courtroom battles tied to its executives and their associates are still unfolding. This week, Michelle Bond, spouse of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, will return to court for an evidentiary hearing in her criminal case.

In a Sunday filing in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Bond’s legal team requested that a federal judge allow her to testify despite prosecutors’ objections.

Prosecutors had argued Friday that it was unlikely Bond could offer testimony relevant to Salame’s plea agreement involving allegations of campaign finance fraud. He’s currently serving time in prison for charges related to his role in the company’s downfall.

Salame’s plea deal sits at the heart of Bond’s case over alleged campaign finance violations. Prosecutors alleged that Salame ordered $400,000 in funds tied to FTX sent to her campaign.

Bond was charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful campaign contributions, causing and accepting excessive campaign contributions, causing and receiving an unlawful corporate contribution, and causing and receiving a conduit contribution in August 2024. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The government has no grounds to pre-emptively bar Ms. Bond from testifying because her testimony is neither redundant nor irrelevant,” said her attorneys. “Ms. Bond’s and her husband’s state of mind in entering into the plea agreement are directly relevant to the issues before the Court […]”

Sunday filing by Michelle Bond’s lawyers. Source: Courtlistener

As one of five defendants included in the indictment of former FTX and Alameda Research executives, Salame pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the Federal Election Commission and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, where he reported in October 2024. 

After Salame’s guilty plea, his lawyers attempted to vacate his deal with US prosecutors, claiming that the agreement was contingent on them not pursuing criminal charges against Bond. He ultimately dropped the complaint, saying that Bond would address the matter as part of her case.

Related: Judge questions if ex-FTX exec perjured himself in guilty plea

Returning to court after months

The scheduled Thursday evidentiary hearing will mark the first time Bond will return to court after months of filings centered on Salame’s deal with the government. 

In addition to Bond potentially taking the stand, her lawyers requested that former Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon testify. Sassoon was the lead prosecutor in the government’s case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and four other executives, including Salame. 

Though Sassoon resigned in February after the Justice Department directed her to halt a case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bond’s lawyers asked that she appear to speak on “any promise or inducement made to Mr. Salame to plead guilty.”

The US Attorneys have not opposed the motion, but asked that Bond’s lawyers provide “documentary evidence” or testimony related to the plea deal.

Magazine: Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/ftx-ryan-salame-plea-deal-michelle-bond-court?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

PANews reported on September 18 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that over the next six to 12 months, the focus of the cryptocurrency sector will shift to credit and lending. This sector is expected to experience explosive growth in the next few years. He pointed out that the current cryptocurrency market capitalization is approaching $4 trillion and continues to grow. When people can borrow against cryptocurrency, they will choose to borrow rather than sell. Furthermore, the market capitalization of publicly traded stocks in the United States exceeds $60 trillion. With the tokenization of assets, individuals holding $7,000 worth of stocks will be able to borrow against them on-chain for the first time. Horsley believes that cryptocurrency is redefining capital markets, and this is just the beginning.
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.35%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0174+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 17:00
Share
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

The post Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities. This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility. Two Tokens for Price of One The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure. Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live. Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24857+4.05%
XRP
XRP$2.8854+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215+2.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:41
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.015261+23.78%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1441+12.96%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise CEO: In the next 6 to 12 months, the focus of the crypto field will be on the credit and lending market

Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy