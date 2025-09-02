Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral DeFi Strategies with Fordefi’s MPC Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire]

Excellion Finance is an investment firm focused on market-neutral strategies across leading EVM and non-EVM chains. The team expanded to new L1s and L2s throughout 2025 and needed uniform controls, faster execution, and a single place to manage activity.

Security is core to Excellion’s approach. After testing several providers, Excellion Finance looked for an institutional-grade MPC platform that would enable the application of granular policies before every transaction, and let traders access new protocols without waiting on custom builds.

The Challenge

Excellion’s growth created three operational hurdles:

  • Fragmented wallets and addresses. Each new chain meant another wallet to create and maintain, which raised overhead and added risk.
  • Multisig friction. All signers had to approve every transaction, and support for newer networks was inconsistent, which slowed the time to trade.
  • No single workspace. The team needed one place to view balances, coordinate moves between strategies, and keep an auditable record without tool switching.

Why Excellion Finance Standardized on Fordefi

Granular policy engine

Fordefi’s policy engine defines who can do what, where, and how much. Excellion sets method-level rules, role-based approvals, spending limits, and allow lists for assets, contracts, and counterparties. Routine actions auto-clear under policy. Exceptions route for review. Keys remain in MPC with mobile co-signing available.

Vaults organized by strategy

Excellion creates vaults per strategy and chain group, then manages everything in one workspace. This keeps controls scoped and makes handoffs clear while preserving separation of duties for treasury, trading, and oversight.

Tools that provide transaction clarity

Before any signature, pre-sign simulation and risk alerts list expected balance changes, approvals, bridge paths, fees, and potential red or yellow flags. Traders see the impact up front and can block risky calls in seconds.

Connectivity to emerging chains and dApps

The Fordefi browser extension connects to dApps across 90-plus chains. Excellion can add custom chains with BYO EVM when needed, so new rollups and venues come online without long lead times.

Together

These controls, transaction simulations, and ecosystem connectivity let Excellion move faster across more chains while keeping governance tight. The result is a single operating model for DeFi strategies that scales without trading away security.

About Fordefi

Fordefi is the institutional-grade self-custody platform purpose-built for DeFi. Its MPC wallet, transaction simulation, and policy engine enable hedge funds, market makers, asset managers, and enterprises to trade and interact with smart contracts securely across multiple blockchains.

About Excellion Finance

