Exclusive: Expert Reveals Which Altcoin Sector Will Shine Next Cycle

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/27 23:23
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245+1.63%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000791+2.06%
Altcoins

The post Exclusive: Expert Reveals Which Altcoin Sector Will Shine Next Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is once again pausing for breath. With Bitcoin trading between $110,000 and $111,000, many are wondering whether this is the calm before the next big move. Historically, September has been one of the weakest months for crypto, often marked by corrections and sideways price action. But for long-term investors, that weakness has usually been an entry point.

While Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum has been making headlines. Though ETH is currently experiencing a pullback, many see signs of the 2021 bull run when Ethereum spent weeks hovering near its all-time high before breaking into price discovery mode.

Altcoins Enter the Conversation

Syed Musheer Ahmed, Founder and MD of Finstep Asia, believes the next cycle will not be about one blockchain dominating the rest. Instead, he sees different Layer-1 networks serving different purposes. 

“While Solana is a definite contender, the next cycle is not going to about one dominant layer -1,” he said in an interview with Coinpedia.

Ethereum, with its developer base and constant upgrades, will remain central. Solana, known for speed and efficiency, will continue to grow. At the same time, other projects like Chainlink and Stellar could prove better suited for specific use cases such as interoperability and payments.

The Undervalued Sectors

Looking beyond Layer-1 platforms, he sees real-world asset (RWA) tokenization as one of the most undervalued opportunities. In his view, the tokenization of assets like real estate, equities, and bonds is still at a very early stage but has enormous growth potential. As more assets move on-chain, RWAs could become a driving force of the next wave in crypto adoption.

He also said that sectors such as AI tokens, gaming, and DeFi will remain important, but RWAs may stand apart due to their direct link to traditional markets and the massive size of assets that can be brought into blockchain systems.

“The key is going to be ability for cross-chain interfaces/bridges along with more harmonised standards across chains,” he added.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
RealLink
REAL$0.0591+1.77%
Palio
PAL$0.008259+2.11%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002465-12.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:34
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.66+4.37%
SUI
SUI$3.4878+0.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104+12.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01926+2.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share

Trending News

More

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon