Executives from several major crypto companies will hold a roundtable meeting with the leadership of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee tomorrow.

PANews reported on September 17th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett stated on the X platform that according to two invited industry insiders, leaders from several major crypto companies will hold a roundtable meeting with the Senate Banking Committee leadership tomorrow morning local time, as Republican and Democratic senators continue to negotiate on market structure legislation. Prior to this meeting, the industry had spent over a week discussing the committee's latest proposals on the distinction between securities and commodities, the regulatory treatment of DeFi, and other key issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.