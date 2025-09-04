Expert Analyst Claims Bitcoin Will “First Fall to $100,000,” Then Shares What They Expect Next

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:49
Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson shared a remarkable assessment stating that Bitcoin may enter a critical period in the coming period.

According to Wedson, a cyclical formation they pointed out in 2024 could be completed in October 2025, marking the end of an important phase in Bitcoin’s history.

Wedson suggested that if this cycle is confirmed, Bitcoin could quickly drop to the $100,000 level and then surge above $140,000. However, the analyst added that relying solely on technical fractal analysis is risky.

One of the most critical points of the analysis is how the market will be affected by institutional demand, ETF speculation, and political developments. Wedson particularly highlighted Elon Musk’s comment that “Trump could trigger a bear market in the last quarter of 2025.” As you may recall, Musk had previously shared a post hinting at Bitcoin’s $69,000 peak in 2021 months ago.

“Is the 4-year cycle over and Bitcoin entering an endless uptrend, as new crypto investors claim, or is 2025 the last gasp before a sharp correction? We shouldn’t rule out the possibility of prices falling below $50,000 in 2026,” Wedson said.

The analyst concluded his comment by stating that all these scenarios are merely theoretical, saying, “Perhaps only Satoshi Nakamoto knows what will actually happen.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/expert-analyst-claims-bitcoin-will-first-fall-to-100000-then-shares-what-they-expect-next/

