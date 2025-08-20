Expert Lauds Pi Coin’s Potential Against CBDCs & Stablecoin, Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.481-2.24%
Humanity
H$0.03149-4.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02193+2.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000756-1.04%
Pi Network
PI$0.35103-2.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002618-10.06%

Key Insights:

  • Pi Coin value lost around 1% to $0.35, sparking market concerns.
  • An expert has revealed key reasons, highlighting Pi Network’s potential against CBDCs and stablecoins.
  • A whale holds 360 million PI, reflecting his confidence in the asset.

Pi Coin price has continued to stay in the red, failing to hold its previous low and brief support at $0.4. This has spooked many market participants over a continuing fall in Pi Network price in the near future.

Besides, it has caused a massive selloff, suggesting that many investors have exited the market due to the highly volatile trading scenario. However, market pundits have still shown their confidence in the asset, which might have offered some relief to the holders.

The experts have lauded Pi Network’s potential to become a leading player among the global currencies. Besides, one of the renowned traders noted that it can also offset the limitations of the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which have caught the eyes of traders.

Meanwhile, despite the enthusiasm, a flurry of market watchers have called Pi a “scam” project. Addressing the allegations, one popular Pi Community figure has shed light on key factors that counter the claims.

So, here we explore the Pi’s potential against CBDCs and why experts are still putting their belief into the asset despite the massive plunge in Pi Coin value.

Expert Lauds Pi Coin Over CBDCs & Stablecoins

A renowned trader and market expert, Kim H Wong, highlighted Pi Coin’s potential as a global currency, citing key reasons. Besides, he also noted that Pi is a better alternative against CBDCs and stablecoins, which are backed by “sovereign” or fiat currencies.

In a recent X post, Wong highlighted Pi Network’s decentralized nature and wider distribution. He believes that it makes PI a better alternative to CBDCs and stablecoins.

Wong notes that CBDCs’ dependency on sovereign or fiat currencies limits their influence and usability. He pointed out that countries such as China, the Bahamas, and Sweden are actively exploring CBDCs, but sovereign currencies restrict their usage to specific regions.

Similarly, stablecoins, which are being offered by countries like the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, are also tied to the value of underlying fiat currencies.

Meanwhile, Wong argues that in an increasingly divided world, there is a need for digital currencies that can surpass geographical boundaries and gain widespread trust. Pi Coin, with its vision of building a peer-to-peer ecosystem and online experience, fits the requirements.

Is Pi Network a Scam? Analyst Weighs In

Pi Coin value has slipped more than 1% today and slipped to $0.3527 during writing. Its trading volume also slumped around 25% to $50 million, indicating reduced activity from market participants.

Meanwhile, Pi Network’s slump of over 8% over the last seven days and the monthly plunge of 21% have sparked widespread discussions in the market. Many have questioned the legitimacy of the project, calling it a “scam.”

However, commenting on that, Dr Altcoin has highlighted a whale, identified by the wallet address “GASWB…2AODM”, holding 360 million Pi Coin. He noted that the whale keeps accumulating PI despite the ongoing plunge, reflecting his confidence in the asset.

Despite that, many have argued that this address is associated with the Pi Core Team (PCT). Commenting on that, Dr Altcoin said that if the project is a “scam,” then PCT would have never purchased its own coins. He stated:

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/08/20/expert-lauds-pi-coins-potential-against-cbdcs-stablecoin-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.02-4.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.765-2.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+17.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004518+9.07%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001264+0.07%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Share
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.71219+22.77%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top