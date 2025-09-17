Expert Says ‘Solana Will Never Be Ethereum’: Here’s Why

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17
TLDR:

  • Experts say Solana cannot replace the role of Ethereum as a neutral global settlement layer despite higher transaction throughput.
  • Ethereum secures most of the app capital and holds over $160B in stablecoins, maintaining its network dominance.
  • Analysts say Solana’s validator requirements and centralization risks limit its long-term competitiveness.
  • Ethereum’s L2 rollup ecosystem is growing, handling most throughput while preserving security and decentralization.

The debate over Ethereum and Solana is heating up again. An industry expert says Solana will never rival Ethereum, despite its speed. 

Supporters often compare Solana to Ethereum, framing it as a faster alternative. The analyst argues this is misleading and oversimplifies both blockchains. They insist the two chains serve different purposes and are not competing for the same role.

Ethereum Holds the Settlement Layer Advantage

According to a recent thread shared on X by William Mougayar, Ethereum’s strength comes from its layered architecture and composability. It was designed to be a neutral settlement layer, not a speed-focused chain. 

William pointed to Ethereum’s security model, decentralized governance, and rollup ecosystem as its biggest differentiators.

He stressed that Ethereum’s purpose is not to maximize fees but to create credible infrastructure. Comparing fee revenue to chain health was described as flawed logic. He compared it to judging the internet by toll revenue.

Ethereum’s network effect was cited as another key factor. Billions of dollars in stablecoins and tokenized assets already sit on Ethereum. William highlighted the role of large institutions like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton that have chosen Ethereum for tokenization efforts.

The post also argued that Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystem expands its scalability without compromising neutrality. Rollups handle most of the throughput while Ethereum secures them. This layered model, they said, makes Ethereum more robust over time.

Solana’s Speed Comes With Trade-Offs

The same thread warned that Solana’s throughput comes at a cost. High hardware requirements and validator demands create centralization risks. Its ecosystem was described as narrower, catering mainly to NFTs, gaming, and high-frequency trading.

William said Solana supporters often rely on vanity metrics such as high DEX volume or app revenue snapshots. When analyzed closely, a portion of this activity includes bots, incentives, and short-term meme trading.

Ethereum still leads in DeFi adoption. Core protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Curve, and Lido have deeper liquidity and higher trust levels. Analysts said this depth is what attracts institutional capital and long-term users.

On application capital, Ethereum dominates with over 90% of total app capital on its mainnet and rollups. Solana’s share is minimal, showing the gap between the two ecosystems.

Solana may continue to grow, but William views it as a niche chain. He said its future lies in hosting apps that require high throughput but not necessarily institutional trust. Ethereum, he argued, remains the internet of blockchains, not just another chain in the mix.

