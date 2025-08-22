Expert Says XRP Will Surprise Everyone, as 401(k)s Could Pump Trillions Into XRP ETFs

A prominent market commentator has said XRP may surprise everyone, suggesting that the recent 401(k) policy change could pump trillions into XRP ETFs. For context, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that could allow the integration of alternative assets like cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement funds. 401(k) Policy Change Could Benefit XRP Speaking on this development, market analyst Paul Barron highlighted how this could mark a turning point for assets like XRP. Barron explained that everyday investors might soon get earlier exposure to fast-growing companies through their retirement accounts.  He noted that as 401(k) capital flows into crypto, much of it will likely end up in structured ETFs, giving assets like XRP broader institutional support. With XRP ETFs on the verge of approval between now and October, Barron suggested that XRP is in the right place at the right time to benefit from this. He then asked Rupert from AllinCrypto whether adding XRP to ETFs and 401(k)s could push Ripple into the ranks of next-generation companies and reward long-term holders. Trillions Could Flow Into XRP ETFs Rupert responded with affirmation, saying retirement funds and ETFs would change everything for XRP. He explained that U.S. 401(k)s hold somewhere between $7 trillion and $9 trillion, and once they can access crypto ETFs, the influx of liquidity will reshape the market.  According to him, traditional investors remain locked into stocks and bonds, with little exposure to crypto. He argued that giving them access would lead to massive capital flows. https://twitter.com/RealAllinCrypto/status/1956997029739061381 "I think the ramifications of the ETFs, the 401(k)s, being able to actually access these investments is going to really change the course that XRP is on because what that's going to do is unlock a hell of a lot of liquidity that's going to be able to flow into it," Rupert remarked. He clarified that he is not suggesting with 100% guarantee that all that money will go into XRP but admitted that it "could."  XRP May Surprise Everyone He compared the situation to Bitcoin, with the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF becoming the most successful ETF launch in history, and Ethereum, which became the third-fastest ETF to hit $10 billion. By contrast, Rupert argued that XRP could exceed expectations because of how institutions already view it. According to him, "I actually think XRP is going to surprise everybody because I think people know what's going on with it from an institutional point of view." Meanwhile, Rupert predicts ETF approval for XRP could come as early as September, citing his own conversations with exchange-traded product providers.  He said such approval would set XRP up for an explosive run in the second half of 2025 and could even break the usual four-year crypto cycle, pushing the market into a broader, more sustained path. Rupert said XRP's strength is in its ability to achieve its purpose as a global bridge currency. He pushed back against claims that XRP's market cap limits its growth potential, pointing out that history shows otherwise.  Specifically, he compared Microsoft's $3.9 trillion valuation today with IBM's $39 billion valuation in the 1980s, a 100-fold increase that no one saw coming back then. XRP ETFs Could Push XRP Prices Up Meanwhile, in a separate commentary, Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, also highlighted how ETFs would impact XRP's price. Claver explained that XRP doesn't need to rise in value first to qualify for an ETF. Instead, he argued that ETF listings would cause a supply shock, pushing prices higher after they launch.  Claver added that other events, such as treasury activity, liquidity shortages on exchanges, or even a crisis with Tether, could trigger earlier rallies, but he believes ETFs would magnify price growth once they go live.

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don't Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Threshold
T$0.01675+5.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04657-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10394+3.47%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Share
