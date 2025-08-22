Expert Says XRP Will Surprise Everyone, as 401(k)s Could Pump Trillions Into XRP ETFs

A prominent market commentator has said XRP may surprise everyone, suggesting that the recent 401(k) policy change could pump trillions into XRP ETFs. For context, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that could allow the integration of alternative assets like cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement funds. 401(k) Policy Change Could Benefit XRP Speaking on this development, market analyst Paul Barron highlighted how this could mark a turning point for assets like XRP. Barron explained that everyday investors might soon get earlier exposure to fast-growing companies through their retirement accounts. He noted that as 401(k) capital flows into crypto, much of it will likely end up in structured ETFs, giving assets like XRP broader institutional support. With XRP ETFs on the verge of approval between now and October, Barron suggested that XRP is in the right place at the right time to benefit from this. He then asked Rupert from AllinCrypto whether adding XRP to ETFs and 401(k)s could push Ripple into the ranks of next-generation companies and reward long-term holders. Trillions Could Flow Into XRP ETFs Rupert responded with affirmation, saying retirement funds and ETFs would change everything for XRP. He explained that U.S. 401(k)s hold somewhere between $7 trillion and $9 trillion, and once they can access crypto ETFs, the influx of liquidity will reshape the market. According to him, traditional investors remain locked into stocks and bonds, with little exposure to crypto. He argued that giving them access would lead to massive capital flows. https://twitter.com/RealAllinCrypto/status/1956997029739061381 "I think the ramifications of the ETFs, the 401(k)s, being able to actually access these investments is going to really change the course that XRP is on because what that's going to do is unlock a hell of a lot of liquidity that's going to be able to flow into it," Rupert remarked. He clarified that he is not suggesting with 100% guarantee that all that money will go into XRP but admitted that it "could." XRP May Surprise Everyone He compared the situation to Bitcoin, with the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF becoming the most successful ETF launch in history, and Ethereum, which became the third-fastest ETF to hit $10 billion. By contrast, Rupert argued that XRP could exceed expectations because of how institutions already view it. According to him, "I actually think XRP is going to surprise everybody because I think people know what's going on with it from an institutional point of view." Meanwhile, Rupert predicts ETF approval for XRP could come as early as September, citing his own conversations with exchange-traded product providers. He said such approval would set XRP up for an explosive run in the second half of 2025 and could even break the usual four-year crypto cycle, pushing the market into a broader, more sustained path. Rupert said XRP's strength is in its ability to achieve its purpose as a global bridge currency. He pushed back against claims that XRP's market cap limits its growth potential, pointing out that history shows otherwise. Specifically, he compared Microsoft's $3.9 trillion valuation today with IBM's $39 billion valuation in the 1980s, a 100-fold increase that no one saw coming back then. XRP ETFs Could Push XRP Prices Up Meanwhile, in a separate commentary, Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, also highlighted how ETFs would impact XRP's price. Claver explained that XRP doesn't need to rise in value first to qualify for an ETF. Instead, he argued that ETF listings would cause a supply shock, pushing prices higher after they launch. Claver added that other events, such as treasury activity, liquidity shortages on exchanges, or even a crisis with Tether, could trigger earlier rallies, but he believes ETFs would magnify price growth once they go live.