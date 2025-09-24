The post Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The next crypto season is already shaping up as one where real utility will decide winners from losers. Analysts are pointing out that speculative hype is losing ground, while protocols with structured mechanics and clear adoption pathways are being recognized as the tokens with long-term potential. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the discussion. …The post Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The next crypto season is already shaping up as one where real utility will decide winners from losers. Analysts are pointing out that speculative hype is losing ground, while protocols with structured mechanics and clear adoption pathways are being recognized as the tokens with long-term potential. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the discussion. …

Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/24 21:35
RealLink
REAL$0.06362+5.43%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.07-4.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.57%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0159-0.68%
eth-btc-mutm

The post Experts Claim a Token at $0.035 Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of 2026 Season for 1400% Upside appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The next crypto season is already shaping up as one where real utility will decide winners from losers. Analysts are pointing out that speculative hype is losing ground, while protocols with structured mechanics and clear adoption pathways are being recognized as the tokens with long-term potential. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the discussion. At a current presale price of $0.035, experts are linking its design to the kind of product-driven growth that delivered massive returns for ETH during 2016 and SOL during 2020. The expectation of a 1400% upside is not being presented as wishful thinking, but as an outcome of the same core drivers that historically shaped value growth across top crypto coins.

Utility is the New Multiplier

The major multipliers in past cycles never came from speculation alone. ETH in 2016 delivered gains because it introduced smart contracts and decentralized applications that immediately expanded blockchain use cases. SOL during 2020 attracted exponential attention because its low-cost, high-speed infrastructure gave developers a clear reason to adopt. Both cases show how utility answered the question is crypto a good investment with undeniable proof.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being positioned in a similar path. Its protocol will center on peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending, backed by an overcollateralization framework, a stablecoin pegged to $1, and predictable interest models. Unlike tokens that simply rely on short-term community momentum, MUTM integrates lending, borrowing and staking into one ecosystem. The Layer-2 integration will make transactions faster and cheaper compared to Layer-1, encouraging long-term user adoption. By delivering a model that offers both predictable yields for lenders and fairness in borrowing costs, the project is preparing to set itself apart from meme-driven crypto prices that rise and fall in sudden cycles.

Presale Momentum and Growth Drivers

The presale performance is already signaling how seriously investors are taking this project. Phase 6 is live with a token price of $0.035, and 47% of the allocation has already been sold. Over $16.20M has been raised, with more than 16,550 holders participating so far. The transition into Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.040, which is a 15% increase, creating urgency for those looking to secure positions early. Early Phase 1 buyers at $0.01 are already sitting on a 3.5x paper gain, showing how quickly the momentum is building.

buy-mutm

Security measures and incentives are further strengthening the presale credibility. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, ensuring code quality and trust. At the same time, a $50K bug bounty program and an ongoing $100K giveaway are adding both protection and engagement incentives for the community. These layers of transparency and security are key differentiators when compared to speculative tokens that rely purely on branding.

Looking ahead, several growth levers are expected to drive adoption. The beta launch at listing will allow users to immediately engage with lending and borrowing features, while the stablecoin mechanism pegged at $1 will guarantee steady demand within the ecosystem. The reserve factor and liquidation penalties are designed to recycle treasury revenue into long-term sustainability, feeding directly into MUTM’s utility-driven cycle of growth. This structure ensures that the project is not chasing temporary hype, but building predictable financial pathways.

The ROI math being shared by analysts is straightforward. An entry today at $0.035 leading into a $0.50 target by 2026 represents a 14.3x return, or 1400% upside. To put this into perspective, a $1,000 investment at the current price would expand into $14,300 by the time the project hits its projected target. This mirrors the historical ROI curves seen with ETH and SOL, both of which rewarded early supporters with exponential gains because of their real-world utility.

In summary, the next crypto season is expected to favor structured financial protocols over speculation. While many crypto coins rise and fall on meme momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing to enter exchanges with a full suite of mechanics that directly address the needs of lenders, borrowers, and stablecoin users. Investors looking at crypto prices today are realizing that the cheapest crypto to buy is not the one with the loudest community, but the one with the clearest path to adoption and sustainable demand. For that reason, analysts are giving serious attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the token that might define what is crypto a good investment ahead of the 2026 cycle.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

The post Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ondo Finance has launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network. USDY is Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin focused on real-world asset expansion. Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today. USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure. The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ondo-finance-usdy-yieldcoin-stellar-launch/
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+5.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:58
Share
Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

While crypto focuses on US and EU markets, real adoption is happening in Argentina, Nigeria and the Philippines, where digital assets solve survival needs. Opinion by: Maksym Sakharov, group CEO at WeFiThe crypto industry has been focused on the same markets: the United States and the European Union. The conversation has mainly concerned regulatory clarity, speculative gains and institutional access, whether Silicon Valley’s venture capital firms or Wall Street’s exchange-traded fund issuers. Unfortunately, this fixation is blinding much of the industry to a more pressing reality, where the future of crypto adoption isn’t in New York, London or Brussels, but rather in Lagos, Buenos Aires and Manila.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Boom
BOOM$0.007979+2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:30
Share
Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

BitcoinWorld Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO Exciting news from the world of stablecoins! Tether, the leading issuer of the popular USDT stablecoin, has just made a significant leadership announcement. They’ve brought on board Benjamin Habbel as their new Chief Business Officer (CBO). This move is generating considerable buzz, as Habbel brings a wealth of experience from prominent roles in both traditional finance and the tech sector. His appointment as Tether CBO marks a pivotal moment for the company’s strategic direction and future growth initiatives. Who is Benjamin Habbel, Tether’s New CBO? Benjamin Habbel isn’t new to high-stakes environments. Before joining Tether, he served as the CEO of Limestone Capital, a firm known for its strategic investments. His impressive career also includes a stint at tech giant Google, where he gained valuable insights into large-scale operations and digital innovation. Furthermore, Habbel has been involved with several successful software ventures across Silicon Valley, honing his expertise in business development and strategic partnerships. His diverse background spans various critical areas: Leadership: As CEO of Limestone Capital, he guided strategic decisions. Technology: Experience at Google and Silicon Valley software firms. Business Development: A proven track record in fostering growth. Strategic Planning: Essential for navigating complex market landscapes. This blend of experience makes him an ideal candidate to drive Tether’s business objectives forward. His appointment as the new Tether CBO is a clear signal of the company’s intent to strengthen its market position and expand its reach. What Does This Strategic Hire Mean for Tether? The role of a Chief Business Officer is crucial for any company, especially one as prominent as Tether in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. A CBO is typically responsible for identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships, and expanding market share. For Tether, Habbel’s appointment signifies a renewed focus on several key areas. We can anticipate several strategic benefits from this move: Enhanced Partnerships: Habbel’s network and experience could lead to new collaborations. Market Expansion: Driving Tether’s presence into new geographical regions or use cases. Product Innovation: Potentially exploring new stablecoin products or services. Regulatory Engagement: Navigating the complex global regulatory landscape for stablecoins. With his background, the new Tether CBO is well-positioned to leverage his expertise to solidify Tether’s foundational offerings while simultaneously exploring innovative avenues for growth. This is particularly important as the stablecoin market continues to mature and attract more scrutiny. How Will the New Tether CBO Impact USDT’s Future? USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, playing a critical role in the broader crypto ecosystem. It facilitates billions of dollars in daily transactions, providing stability in volatile markets. The addition of a seasoned executive like Benjamin Habbel as Tether CBO could significantly influence USDT’s trajectory. His strategic vision might lead to: Increased Adoption: Expanding USDT’s utility beyond trading into areas like remittances and institutional finance. Improved Trust: By professionalizing business operations and fostering transparent communication. Competitive Edge: Staying ahead of emerging stablecoin competitors and regulatory challenges. This appointment underscores Tether’s commitment to not only maintaining its leadership position but also to proactively shaping the future of digital finance. The strategic implications of having a strong Tether CBO at the helm are far-reaching, potentially impacting how businesses and individuals interact with stablecoins globally. Tether’s Vision: Expanding Beyond Stablecoins? While USDT remains its flagship product, Tether has been quietly diversifying its interests. The company has invested in various blockchain-related projects and technologies. A Chief Business Officer like Habbel, with his Silicon Valley background, is perfectly suited to identify and cultivate these new ventures. His role could extend beyond just the stablecoin business, helping Tether explore emerging opportunities in the broader Web3 and blockchain space. This strategic direction could include: Exploring new blockchain infrastructure projects. Investing in promising startups within the crypto ecosystem. Developing innovative financial services built on Tether’s existing technology. The appointment of a new Tether CBO is not merely a personnel change; it represents a forward-looking strategy to broaden Tether’s influence and ensure its relevance in an ever-changing digital economy. It’s an exciting time to watch how this leadership addition will unfold and shape the company’s future. In conclusion, Tether’s decision to hire Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer is a powerful statement about its ambitions. With his extensive experience from Google, Limestone Capital, and Silicon Valley ventures, Habbel is poised to drive strategic growth, forge new partnerships, and navigate the evolving landscape of digital finance. This move is expected to bolster Tether’s position as a leader in the stablecoin market and beyond, signaling a new era of expansion and innovation for the company. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Benjamin Habbel? A1: Benjamin Habbel is the newly appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Tether. He previously served as CEO of Limestone Capital and held positions at Google and various Silicon Valley software ventures, bringing a strong background in business development and strategy. Q2: What is the role of a Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Tether? A2: The CBO is responsible for identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, expanding market share, and driving overall business growth for Tether, including its USDT stablecoin and other ventures. Q3: How might this appointment impact Tether’s USDT stablecoin? A3: This appointment is expected to lead to increased adoption of USDT, potentially through new partnerships and use cases. It could also enhance trust and reinforce Tether’s competitive edge in the stablecoin market by professionalizing its business operations. Q4: What is Limestone Capital? A4: Limestone Capital is a firm where Benjamin Habbel previously served as CEO. It is known for its strategic investments, though specific details of its operations are not central to this article. Q5: Will Tether expand into new areas beyond stablecoins? A5: While USDT remains core, Tether has shown interest in diversifying into other blockchain-related projects. Benjamin Habbel’s role as CBO could be instrumental in identifying and cultivating these new ventures, potentially expanding Tether’s influence in the broader Web3 space. Did you find this insight into Tether’s strategic leadership change valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the significant developments shaping the cryptocurrency world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the stablecoin ecosystem’s institutional adoption. This post Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171097-0.45%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01472-0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?