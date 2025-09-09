The post Experts Decipher If Ripple’s XRP Lawsuit Saved Crypto World Just in Time appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates after weak jobs data last week. Investors are already reacting. Gold prices touched a new record at $3,600 as markets bet heavily on easier monetary policy.

The question now is how this shift will affect cryptocurrencies like XRP. Analysts argue rate cuts won’t matter much for long-term holders. Others believe lower rates could unleash a wave of new investors.

“If rates fall, more money flows into the system,” said James Rule on Paul Barron Podcast. “That cash won’t just stay in banks. People will look to gold, metals, and crypto. We’re already seeing new, first-time users flooding in.”

Why XRP Could Benefit From Rate Cuts

In recent months, XRP has attracted retail investors who view the asset as a hedge against inflation and a bridge for cross-border finance. Lower borrowing costs could accelerate this trend by pushing savers to diversify.

“We’re getting newcomers every day. A rate cut is fuel for that growth,” Rule said.

Ripple’s Lawsuit Legacy

Beyond macroeconomics, XRP’s story is tied closely to Ripple’s landmark battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ripple faced allegations that its XRP sales were unregistered securities. The case sparked a fierce defense from the company and the broader “XRP Army.”

Lawyer John Deaton became a central figure, rallying thousands of XRP holders to formally challenge the SEC’s claims. “We all fought that fight,” Rule recalled. “And it wasn’t just about Ripple. It set the tone for all of crypto.”

The victory for Ripple is now seen by many as a turning point. It provided clarity that has emboldened other projects and signaled to Wall Street that digital assets could withstand regulatory scrutiny.

Wall Street, Nasdaq, and Institutional Adoption

Signs of mainstream adoption are hard to ignore. Nasdaq has unveiled a proposal for tokenized securities, a step toward blending traditional markets with blockchain infrastructure. Stripe has hinted at launching its own blockchain network.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s upcoming Swell conference is drawing top institutional speakers, seen as a signal of growing corporate interest in XRP and blockchain adoption.

“From Capitol Hill to Wall Street, the groundwork was laid by Ripple’s fight,” the experts said.