Experts Forecast 100x ROI for Ozak AI—Could It Leave Ethereum and Cardano in the Dust?

Ozak AI ($OZ) keeps picking up momentum as an AI Plus DePIN crypto project, a combination of predictive trading intelligence and decentralized infrastructure. Its presale is at Phase 5 and the token price is $0.01 with an intermediate price of $0.012 and the long-term objective is 1.00. The project has already gained a powerful momentum, having sold over 872 million tokens and raised close to 2.9 million dollars.

Presale design aims at being user-friendly and transparent with the integration of ETH, USDT and USDC to the Ethereum network. The users can connect wallets easily, monitor live sales, and track phase progress, which decreases entry friction. Clear instructions, selection of referrals and transparency also strengthen confidence and highlight demand.

The vision of Ozak AI rested on predictive AI agents. The platform integrates sentiment dashboards, technical patterns, and macroeconomic data to create reliable real-time insights. By tying token utility to access, data, and performance rewards, the project establishes $OZ as more than a speculative asset.

Ozak AI’s Utility and Roadmap

Ozak AI emphasizes AI-based automation with a DePIN layer and provides financial applications with trustless data sources and low-latency access. The platform allows individuals and business organizations to create personal data vaults, educate personal predictive agents, and monetize the insights. The two components reinforce adoption as they target traders, fintech platforms, and institutions.

The roadmap shows specific milestones, the first one being the introduction of the Ozak Data Vault and smart contract development. The phases of development enlarging the possibilities included the Machine Learning Engine, Nodes, and Personal Platform to create a scalable ecosystem. Expansion then introduced the Business Platform and Ozak Stream Network testnet, enhancing utility and reach.

Stream Network mainnet, AI agents, and business as well as personal platforms can be found in the current Growth phase.. CertiK and in-house testing for transparency enhance the reliability, and they respond to the presale worry of maintainability and safety.

The expansion roadmap has also included the partnership with various projects such as SINT, HIVE Intel, Weblume, Pyth, Spheron and many more.

Ethernet and Cardano Market Analysis.

Ethereum (ETH) soared in early 2024 only to be corrected by the token and it rose to above 4800 in 2025. ETH has been secured at approximately 4,288; however, it is at record highs.

ADA shot above $1.00 in early 2025 but sharp corrections pushed it down to less than $0.70, after which it began to rise once again. It now levels around $0.86, which can be characterized as the strength following the volatility and gradual recovery.

Conclusion

Ethereum and Cardano are both established assets with solid ecosystems but the blistering pace at which Ozak AI presales are rising indicates that competition is increasing. The utility of the project, which is an AI-driven tool, DePIN infrastructure, and foresight intelligence, will place it in a saturated industry. As the experts estimate the potential ROI as 100x, Ozak AI is a high-growth player with the possibility to become a serious figure and threaten the existing leaders.

