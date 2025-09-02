Experts Pick 3 Cryptos To Hold Instead Of Ripple (XRP) For Big 2025 Gains: Chainlink, VeChain And Layer Brett

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02
The market is changing, and there is speculation as investors look beyond Ripple (XRP) for bigger opportunities in 2025. While established players like Chainlink and VeChain continue to build solid foundations, a new meme token is coming: Layer Brett. 

This Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is already drawing attention for its blend of meme culture and real utility, with its presale live at just $0.0053. Analysts are starting to believe it could be one of the next 100x altcoins heading into the crypto bull run of 2025.

Layer Brett: Breaking Chains On Layer 2

Unlike the original Brett token stuck on Base, Layer Brett has moved to Ethereum Layer 2, bringing lightning-fast transactions and gas fees slashed to pennies. Ethereum Layer 1 remains secure but often congested, with transaction costs spiking above $10. Layer Brett solves that problem, offering scalability and performance that older meme tokens lacked.

This is more than just a speculative meme token. With its ERC-20 design, $LBRETT combines viral appeal with real infrastructure advantages. 

Compared to Ripple (XRP), which has faced regulatory battles, or projects like Chainlink and VeChain, which grow steadily but at slower rates, Layer Brett has the flexibility to expand quickly in the booming Layer 2 sector, projected to handle trillions annually.

The advantage of staking and low-cap potential

For early buyers, the big draw isn’t just the low entry price; it’s the staking rewards. By purchasing $LBRETT during the crypto presale, investors can immediately stake tokens via MetaMask or Trust Wallet for high APYs powered by Layer 2 efficiency. 

In contrast, holding LINK or VET long-term often means waiting on ecosystem adoption for significant returns.

Key benefits include:

  • Layer 2 Speed: Transactions processed in seconds with minimal fees.
  • Presale Access: $LBRETT available at $0.0053 for early backers.
  • Staking Rewards: Early adopters can secure massive APYs.
  • Real Utility: Meme energy paired with Ethereum scalability and staking mechanics.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, the project is designed for long-term sustainability. While LINK dominates the oracle niche and VET targets enterprise supply chains, Layer Brett is carving a unique path by merging meme culture with serious DeFi utility.

Beyond Ripple (XRP): Why Investors Are Watching

While Ripple (XRP) continues its fight for mainstream payments adoption, investors are hungry for fresh opportunities. Many see Layer Brett as a more exciting growth play compared to mature projects. Its roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and interoperability features that could rival major Layer 2 platforms like Optimism and Arbitrum.

Meanwhile, Chainlink remains essential to DeFi by providing reliable data feeds, and VeChain continues to expand its use cases across logistics, healthcare, and supply chain transparency. Both LINK and VET are respected projects with strong ecosystems. 

To galvanize its early community, Layer Brett has also launched a $1 million giveaway, boosting engagement and visibility. This strategy reflects its commitment to building a strong, loyal base ahead of its full launch.

Conclusion: The 2025 Watchlist

Investors eyeing 2025 gains are increasingly considering alternatives to Ripple (XRP). Chainlink (LINK) and VeChain (VET) remain solid, reliable bets with proven ecosystems. But for those chasing exponential returns, Layer Brett stands out. 

If you’re holding LINK or VET for steady growth, adding $LBRETT to the mix could balance your portfolio with high-upside potential. In a market that rewards innovation and speed, Layer Brett might just outpace Ripple (XRP), Chainlink, and VeChain in the next bull run.

At $0.0053, it offers presale access, staking rewards, and scalability advantages that could make it one of the year’s top performers.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/experts-pick-3-cryptos-to-hold-instead-of-ripple-xrp-for-big-2025-gains-chainlink-vechain-and-layer-brett/

