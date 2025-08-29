Experts Reveal How Many XRP You’d Need to Become a Millionaire

Crypto commentators Abdullah “Abs” Nassif and Johnny broke down the latest XRP Rich List update.

They leveraged the data to offer fresh insight into how many tokens investors need to join the top percentiles of holders. This came up in a recent episode of the Good Evening Crypto podcast, where they examined what it would take to become a millionaire if XRP reaches triple-digit prices.

XRP Rich List Update Shows Smaller Community Than Expected

According to Abs, the new Rich List reveals that fewer tokens than ever are required to rank among the top 10% of XRP holders. Just 2,396 XRP is enough to join that tier. He added further context with a breakdown of the top categories:

10,677 XRP ranks in the top 4%

25,002 XRP secures the top 2%

50,023 XRP qualifies for the top 1%

96,376 XRP sits in the top 0.5%

351,049 XRP enters the top 0.1% Abs noted that despite XRP’s global reach, there are fewer than one million wallets holding more than 2,300 tokens—making the community smaller than many investors assume. In particular, only 691,464 XRP wallets hold that quantity of tokens. Meanwhile, 6.915 million wallets hold XRP globally. Of this, 3.09 million addresses hold just 0 to 20 XRP, while another 2.53 million wallets hold just 20 to 500 XRP tokens.

XRP Rich List

The commentators stressed that today’s XRP holders are still early in what could become a global race to accumulate XRP. They noted that, considering some investors control multiple wallets, the actual number of people holding XRP is significantly smaller than the 6.9 million wallet count—a minute fraction of the global population.

How $100 XRP Could Change the Game

The podcast discussion also explored the potential outcomes if XRP were to reach $100 in the coming years. Abs pointed out that anyone holding just 2,500 tokens, enough to be in the top 10%, would see their holdings rise to $250,000.

Johnny took it further, highlighting potential millionaire milestones if XRP were to trade at $100 per coin:

10,000 XRP at $100 = $1 million

50,000 XRP at $100 = $5 million

350,000 XRP at $100 = $35 million

He noted that even relatively small early investments could translate into life-changing holdings if XRP follows a path similar to other breakout assets.

You’re Early: XRP Could Reach $7,500 Within 18–24 Months

Specifically, Abs drew comparisons between XRP’s current stage and the early days of Bitcoin and Tesla stock. Ten years ago, Bitcoin was around $250, and few believed it could reach $100,000.

Tesla, after years of regulatory challenges, skyrocketed from $9 to around $400 within a few months after resolving issues with the SEC.

Nassif argued that, now that XRP’s lawsuit with the SEC has ended favorably and the coin remains around $3, its price could follow a similar trajectory to Tesla’s. Interestingly, he sees the potential for XRP to reach $7,500 within 18–24 months.