Experts See LayerBrett Surpassing Shiba Inu And Cardano, Calling It PEPE 2.0 With Rare 10,000% Profit Potential

In crypto, a 10,000% profit run isn’t just rare, it’s practically mythical. Only a handful of tokens have ever pulled it off, with names like SHIB and PEPE etched into meme coin legend for turning early believers into overnight millionaires. Most coins barely crawl before fading into obscurity, making the “moonshot” run the stuff of folklore in trading circles.

Now, a new name is stirring that same level of buzz: LayerBrett ($LBRETT). Analysts are openly comparing it to Shiba Inu and even Cardano, while others call it the spiritual successor to PEPE itself. With speculation running hot, investors are left wondering if they’re about to witness history repeat itself.

From hero to hodl: The Shiba Inu story

Back in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched at a jaw-dropping fraction of a cent, about $0.0000000001. Nobody gave it much thought until it skyrocketed to $0.00008845 by October 2021. That’s an almost unbelievable 88,450,000% gain, making even a tiny $100 bet turn into millions.

But fairy tales fade. After peaking with a $50 billion market cap in 2021, SHIB crashed hard, losing around 90% by mid-2022 as the wider crypto market unraveled.

Fast-forward to August 2025, and SHIB trades around $0.000012–$0.00001378, still ~85% below its all-time high. With a $7–8 billion market cap and ongoing burns, it remains a major player, but its explosive upside is capped, leaving many investors eyeing fresher meme plays like Layer Brett.

Cardano: The steady builder in a meme-fueled market

Cardano (ADA) had its big moment between 2017 and 2021, soaring nearly 15,500% to hit an all-time high of $3.0994. For long-term holders, it proved that utility-driven projects could deliver life-changing gains.

Since then, the ride has been bumpier. ADA now trades around $0.83–$0.87, down roughly 73% from its peak, though still commanding a hefty $29–30 billion market cap.

Looking ahead, most forecasts see ADA climbing 2x–6x this year ($1.70–$5.10). That’s great for steady investors, but compared to the viral hype chasing meme coins, ADA feels more like a safe, long-term play. For traders chasing moonshots, the buzz is shifting toward fresh low-caps like Layer Brett.

Layer Brett: Where memes meet real muscle

Every great moonshot had a spark. Shiba Inu had the wild, community-driven frenzy that turned pennies into yachts. Cardano had the academic backbone, promising a smarter blockchain future. PEPE? It rode pure meme energy straight into crypto legend. Each had that magic mix of hype, story, and timing, and now Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is bringing all three under one roof.

Layer Brett is the next evolution, a high-utility Layer 2 project built on Ethereum, with blazing-fast transactions and boosted staking rewards. Think Polygon making ETH cheaper or Solana dazzling with speed, but this time wrapped in meme culture’s most beloved character. It’s utility with personality, tech with a wink.

No KYC, no middlemen, just full control in your hands. Layer Brett turns staking into a game, blends NFTs into the mix, and fuels the ride with rewards, keeping its ecosystem buzzing, alive, and constantly paying back the community.

For presale participants, that’s a powerful combo: the charm of Brett plus the muscle of Layer 2. Cheaper, faster, and rewarding, you’re not just holding a coin, you’re backing the meme that just might outgrow the meme.

Don’t miss out on this legend in the making

Experts are calling Layer Brett ($LBRETT) the rare “PEPE 2.0” with 10,000% profit potential, something only a few tokens like SHIB ever achieved. Unlike past moonshots, Layer Brett blends meme culture with real blockchain utility, giving it both hype and staying power.

With a $1 million giveaway for early supporters, momentum is already building fast. For those tired of watching history from the sidelines, this may be the moment to join the next big crypto legend in the making.

