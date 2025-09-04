Experts Warn Fed Against Rate Cuts Despite 99% Market Expectation

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:45
  • Experts warn that hard economic data does not support a Federal Reserve rate cut despite strong market expectations.
  • Analysts argue that inflation, GDP growth, and low unemployment suggest the Fed should maintain its current policy.
  • The Fed faces a tough decision with market bets on rate cuts contradicting economic indicators pointing to stability.
  • Economic surveys may reflect consumer frustration but fail to capture the broader strength of the economy.
  • Critics believe that cutting rates now could risk long-term financial instability and undermine the Fed’s credibility.

The Federal Reserve faces growing pressure from market expectations that it will cut interest rates in its September meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 99.6% probability of the Fed easing policy. However, several experts caution that hard economic data does not support this move.

Strong Economy Opposes Fed Rate Cut Move

Many experts argue that the current economic conditions do not justify a rate cut. Justin D’Ercole, founder and CIO at ISO-MTS Capital Management, emphasizes that economic growth remains strong. “The economy is growing at potential, stock valuations are extreme, and inflation is running at 3%,” D’Ercole said.

Despite the market’s expectations, experts argue that soft economic surveys do not reflect the broader strength of the economy. These surveys may indicate consumer frustration, but they fail to capture crucial factors like low unemployment rates and rising labor income. D’Ercole also noted, “Credit card delinquencies are down year over year, and commercial real estate shows improving asset quality.”

Markets Want Cuts, But Data Says Otherwise

Analyst Kurt S. Altrichter agrees that the economic data does not align with a rate cut. He pointed to the recent Core PCE data, which stands at 2.9%. “Inflation isn’t dead, it’s re-accelerating. GDP just printed 3.3%. That’s not a backdrop for rate cuts,” Altrichter explained.

Altrichter warned that a rate cut in the current environment could undermine the Fed’s long-term credibility in fighting inflation. With inflation and GDP growth still elevated, experts argue that cutting rates would not be a prudent move. The risk of fueling inflationary pressures and creating asset bubbles remains high.

The Fed’s Tough Decision

As the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting approaches, the Fed faces a tough choice. Markets eagerly anticipate rate cuts, but the data suggests otherwise. Critics argue that cutting rates now could trigger short-term relief but lead to long-term instability.

With rising inflation and economic growth, the Fed must decide whether to follow market sentiment or stick to its inflation-fighting goals. Many experts, including D’Ercole, caution against yielding to market pressure. “The Fed faces one of its toughest policy tests in decades,” D’Ercole concluded.

