Many senior XRP holders are turning to COME Mining to earn passive cash flow amid sideways market trading at $3. Industry research shows that many senior XRP holders have adopted COME Mining as their primary channel for value-added. This trend…Many senior XRP holders are turning to COME Mining to earn passive cash flow amid sideways market trading at $3. Industry research shows that many senior XRP holders have adopted COME Mining as their primary channel for value-added. This trend…

Exploring new solutions with COME Mining cloud contracts

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/20 02:39
XRP
XRP$2.9919-3.41%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13876+2.43%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4013-4.65%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Many senior XRP holders are turning to COME Mining to earn passive cash flow amid sideways market trading at $3.

Summary
  • COME Mining lets XRP holders earn passive income via cloud contract with no machines or electricity needed.
  • Mobile-friendly, multi-currency, and bank-grade secure, COME Mining converts idle XRP into cash flow.
  • New users enjoy registration rewards and flexible contracts, with 24/7 support ensuring smooth, reliable operations.

Industry research shows that many senior XRP holders have adopted COME Mining as their primary channel for value-added. This trend reflects a shift in market confidence: with prices remaining around $3 for a long time and trading sideways without a breakthrough, simply “holding coins and waiting for them to rise” is no longer considered an efficient strategy.

On the contrary, more and more investors are using COME Mining cloud mining to convert their XRP into stable cash flow.

Unlike traditional mining, COME Mining does not generate tokens directly on XRPL. Instead, it uses a computing power contract paid and settled in XRP, allowing users to subscribe to computing power and participate in block production without mining machines or electricity costs. 

In this way, XRP is no longer just a simple payment tool, but can generate passive income through daily settlement under the contract mechanism, expanding the application boundaries of the asset.

COME Mining application highlights:

1. Mobile operation, participate anytime, anywhere: The simple and intuitive mobile interface allows users to view earnings, manage contracts, and adjust settings on their phones, providing a smooth experience.

2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset allocation: The platform supports payment and settlement of more than ten mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc., meeting the diverse needs of investors.

3. Bank-grade security: Combining McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection and using distributed cold wallet storage, we provide users with bank-grade encryption and fund security.

4. Registration and Login Rewards: New users can receive a $15 computing power reward upon registration, and receive $0.60 for daily logins, lowering the threshold and making it easy to get started.

5. Stable operation and 24/7 service: Flexible short-term and long-term contracts are available. The platform guarantees 100% uptime and provides 24/7 technical support, giving users peace of mind.

Three steps to start:

  1. Register: Visit the official website and register with an email address.
  2. Choose a contract: Flexibly choose a computing power plan based on the budget.
  3. Enjoy the benefits: After contract activation, daily profits are automatically credited to an account, and users can withdraw or reinvest at any time.
Exploring new solutions with COME Mining cloud contracts - 2

Conclusion

XRP has been hovering around the $3 mark for a long time, making simply hoarding coins inefficient. COME Mining cloud mining provides a new solution for holders: paying computing power contracts through XRP, converting static assets into dynamic income. Whether long-term investors or new users, they can find a more transparent and flexible asset management path under this model. With the participation of a large number of XRP holders, COME Mining is gradually becoming a market consensus, leading investors towards a more stable path of digital asset appreciation.

For more details, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act