Exploring Onchain Yield: From Stablecoins to DeFi Innovations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:41
Felix Pinkston
Sep 09, 2025 09:42

Delve into the evolution of onchain yield within the DeFi sector, exploring stablecoins, staking, and advanced yield strategies. Understand the dynamics driving this innovative financial landscape.





The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has undergone significant transformation, largely due to the advent of onchain yield mechanisms. These innovations have redefined income generation on blockchain platforms, moving beyond traditional financial intermediaries. Initially, DeFi yield was driven by simple strategies such as lending and liquidity provision, but it has since evolved into a complex ecosystem with diverse strategies, each offering varying risk profiles and economic models, according to Galaxy.

Understanding Onchain Yield

Onchain yield refers to the income generated from blockchain-based financial activities. This concept has diversified significantly, with numerous strategies emerging to capture yield. These strategies range from non-yield-bearing stablecoins, which are pegged to the US dollar and do not pay interest, to platform-dependent yield-bearing stablecoins that offer returns through specific platforms under certain conditions.

Diverse Yield Strategies

The landscape includes debt-based strategies where staked stablecoins direct a portion of the fixed-income coupon to token holders. Centralized fiat-collateralized wrappers automatically pass through fund income, and protocol-based yield is generated by onchain mechanisms, including native staking of proof-of-stake assets and lending markets.

Structured and managed yield strategies, such as those offered by Pendle V2 and Euler V2, provide engineered solutions that splice simpler cash flows or apply leverage, showcasing the sophisticated nature of DeFi yield generation.

Stablecoin Dynamics

Stablecoins play a crucial role in the DeFi ecosystem, acting as primary liquidity conduits. Non-yield-bearing stablecoins like USDT, FDUSD, and USD1 are backed by high-quality liquid reserves but do not pay native interest. Conversely, yield-bearing stablecoins depend on platform arrangements to offer returns, illustrating the varied mechanisms through which stablecoins can generate yield.

Regulatory and Market Impacts

The regulatory landscape, particularly in the US, has influenced the yield strategies of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act, for instance, restricts stablecoin issuers from paying interest, impacting how yield is distributed. Despite these restrictions, stablecoins continue to draw interest globally, especially in high-inflation countries where they offer a hedge against currency devaluation.

Conclusion

Onchain yield represents a significant innovation within the DeFi space, offering diverse opportunities for income generation. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, understanding the mechanisms and risks associated with these strategies is crucial for participants seeking to optimize their returns in this dynamic financial landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/exploring-onchain-yield-from-stablecoins-to-defi-innovations

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
