Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3

Today the world has become heavily digital-first even as AI and AI-adjacent integrations impact all our interactions and experiences. Privacy and security concerns have become more pressing now than ever before. Among the emerging technologies that address and try to deal with all this, Zero-Knowledge Transport Layer Security or zkTLS has caught the attention. Let’s take a deep&nbsp;dive. What is&nbsp;zkTLS? As the name suggests this is a hybrid protocol combining two components: zk: Refers to one of the most popular and highly effective privacy-preserving technique in use in blockchain technology — zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). It is a cryptographic method involving two parties, where the prover convinces the verifier that a piece of information is known without having to reveal&nbsp;it. TLS: Refers to a critical part of HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) providing encryption and authentication mechanisms to secure data transmission between client and&nbsp;server. Fun fact: Not all implementations of TLS attestations use ZKPs as focus is on verifiability rather than mere privacy, but still the name zkTLS has etched its name as one of crypto’s newest privacy primitives. Bottomline: In tandem with confidential computing, zkTLS enables data provenance and encryption, even tapping into previously unusable&nbsp;data. Oasis, with a focused privacy-first approach and production-ready confidential EVM, Sapphire, has been working with leading zkTLS projects, including PoCs, e.g. onboarding Reclaim Protocol with its ecosystem. How zkTLS&nbsp;works? In simple terms, it allows a user or a server to demonstrate that data fetched via a TLS-secured connection, like an API call to a bank’s server, is authentic, and no extra information is exposed in the process. So, zkTLS will generate a proof like zk-SNARK confirming that data was fetched from a specific server (identified by its public key and domain) via a legitimate TLS session, without exposing the session key or plaintext data. The process flow is something like&nbsp;this: The client and the server connect over TLS (“TLS handshake”), establishing a secure session with encryption and server authentication. zkTLS captures session details (e.g., encrypted data and server certificate) and processes them in a zk-SNARK circuit tailored to TLS constraints. The circuit output will produce the proof verifying the data’s authenticity and source, keeping sensitive details&nbsp;hidden. This proof is recorded on a blockchain for decentralized verification. Let’s now take a quick look at the&nbsp;models. MPC-based Here, zkTLS modifies the standard TLS handshake by introducing a network of nodes that collaborate to produce a multi-party key replacing the browser-generated key. With browser consulting these nodes to generate a shared key through an MPC protocol, it is ensured no single party knows the entire key. The shared key is used for encrypting and decrypting requests and responses as the browser and all nodes cooperate on every instances of operation. This model enhances security but the the trade-off is networking complexity and overhead due to persistent node coordination. TEE-based Here, zkTLS leverages Trusted Execution Environments — tamper-proof secure enclaves within CPUs that act like a black box and can securely handle HTTPS requests. All sensitive data such as authentication tokens are encrypted and sent to the service provider’s TEE, where decryption happens internally without any exposure to the provider or external systems. The TEE logs in on behalf of the user and securely processes the response, providing cryptographic guarantees about the integrity of the request and response. This model is very efficient but the trade-off is dependency on TEE hardware and trust reliance on manufacturer security, e.g. Intel SGX or&nbsp;TDX. Proxy-based Here, zkTLS uses HTTPS proxies as intermediaries which forward encrypted traffic between the browser and the website, and then observe the data exchange. It is the proxy that provides attestations about the encrypted requests and responses, confirming they originated from the browser or the website. Finally, the browser generates a ZKP allowing decryption of the received data, and since the shared key is not revealed, privacy is ensured. This model eliminates the trade-offs of the other two models but has its own challenge — having to trust that the proxy is not malicious. Key takeaways of&nbsp;zkTLS zkTLS is a game-changer for web3 and its implications are best understood when we understand the two-pronged problem is&nbsp;solves. For a web2 user, HTTPS means there is end-to-end encryption. However, this isn’t provable. Also, TLS itself is unverifiable. And, no privacy is guaranteed. zkTLS brings verifiability to the table as the proof it generates validates the data or its origin and verifies the transfer. Another benefit of this technology is data&nbsp;privacy. To those who are thinking this is just like pulling API data and putting it on-chain, the distinction is tangible. APIs can be easily disabled, but with an ongoing HTTPS connection, zkTLS ensures continuous data access. Simply stated, this enables any web2 data to be used on a blockchain in a verifiable and permissionless way. Key use cases of zkTLS in&nbsp;crypto DeFi Lending Real world example:&nbsp;3Jane Identity Verification Real world example:&nbsp;Nosh Privacy-Preserving Oracles Real world example: TLS&nbsp;Notary Verifiable Airdrops Real world example:&nbsp;ZKON Final word on zkTLS is that its design space is vast and full of potential as it evolves by solving current challenges like scalability, compatibility with varied web systems, and dependence on existing oracle networks. But the promise is real as indicated by the various real world examples, already in production with many more being explored. And the result we have been seeing and, as the space grows and evolves, look forward to gives hope that web2 — web3 interactions between the internet and the blockchain would also drive mass adoption. Resources: Oasis blog Reclaim blog Oasis x&nbsp;Reclaim Originally published at https://dev.to on September 23,&nbsp;2025. Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyToday the world has become heavily digital-first even as AI and AI-adjacent integrations impact all our interactions and experiences. Privacy and security concerns have become more pressing now than ever before. Among the emerging technologies that address and try to deal with all this, Zero-Knowledge Transport Layer Security or zkTLS has caught the attention. Let’s take a deep&nbsp;dive. What is&nbsp;zkTLS? As the name suggests this is a hybrid protocol combining two components: zk: Refers to one of the most popular and highly effective privacy-preserving technique in use in blockchain technology — zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). It is a cryptographic method involving two parties, where the prover convinces the verifier that a piece of information is known without having to reveal&nbsp;it. TLS: Refers to a critical part of HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) providing encryption and authentication mechanisms to secure data transmission between client and&nbsp;server. Fun fact: Not all implementations of TLS attestations use ZKPs as focus is on verifiability rather than mere privacy, but still the name zkTLS has etched its name as one of crypto’s newest privacy primitives. Bottomline: In tandem with confidential computing, zkTLS enables data provenance and encryption, even tapping into previously unusable&nbsp;data. Oasis, with a focused privacy-first approach and production-ready confidential EVM, Sapphire, has been working with leading zkTLS projects, including PoCs, e.g. onboarding Reclaim Protocol with its ecosystem. How zkTLS&nbsp;works? In simple terms, it allows a user or a server to demonstrate that data fetched via a TLS-secured connection, like an API call to a bank’s server, is authentic, and no extra information is exposed in the process. So, zkTLS will generate a proof like zk-SNARK confirming that data was fetched from a specific server (identified by its public key and domain) via a legitimate TLS session, without exposing the session key or plaintext data. The process flow is something like&nbsp;this: The client and the server connect over TLS (“TLS handshake”), establishing a secure session with encryption and server authentication. zkTLS captures session details (e.g., encrypted data and server certificate) and processes them in a zk-SNARK circuit tailored to TLS constraints. The circuit output will produce the proof verifying the data’s authenticity and source, keeping sensitive details&nbsp;hidden. This proof is recorded on a blockchain for decentralized verification. Let’s now take a quick look at the&nbsp;models. MPC-based Here, zkTLS modifies the standard TLS handshake by introducing a network of nodes that collaborate to produce a multi-party key replacing the browser-generated key. With browser consulting these nodes to generate a shared key through an MPC protocol, it is ensured no single party knows the entire key. The shared key is used for encrypting and decrypting requests and responses as the browser and all nodes cooperate on every instances of operation. This model enhances security but the the trade-off is networking complexity and overhead due to persistent node coordination. TEE-based Here, zkTLS leverages Trusted Execution Environments — tamper-proof secure enclaves within CPUs that act like a black box and can securely handle HTTPS requests. All sensitive data such as authentication tokens are encrypted and sent to the service provider’s TEE, where decryption happens internally without any exposure to the provider or external systems. The TEE logs in on behalf of the user and securely processes the response, providing cryptographic guarantees about the integrity of the request and response. This model is very efficient but the trade-off is dependency on TEE hardware and trust reliance on manufacturer security, e.g. Intel SGX or&nbsp;TDX. Proxy-based Here, zkTLS uses HTTPS proxies as intermediaries which forward encrypted traffic between the browser and the website, and then observe the data exchange. It is the proxy that provides attestations about the encrypted requests and responses, confirming they originated from the browser or the website. Finally, the browser generates a ZKP allowing decryption of the received data, and since the shared key is not revealed, privacy is ensured. This model eliminates the trade-offs of the other two models but has its own challenge — having to trust that the proxy is not malicious. Key takeaways of&nbsp;zkTLS zkTLS is a game-changer for web3 and its implications are best understood when we understand the two-pronged problem is&nbsp;solves. For a web2 user, HTTPS means there is end-to-end encryption. However, this isn’t provable. Also, TLS itself is unverifiable. And, no privacy is guaranteed. zkTLS brings verifiability to the table as the proof it generates validates the data or its origin and verifies the transfer. Another benefit of this technology is data&nbsp;privacy. To those who are thinking this is just like pulling API data and putting it on-chain, the distinction is tangible. APIs can be easily disabled, but with an ongoing HTTPS connection, zkTLS ensures continuous data access. Simply stated, this enables any web2 data to be used on a blockchain in a verifiable and permissionless way. Key use cases of zkTLS in&nbsp;crypto DeFi Lending Real world example:&nbsp;3Jane Identity Verification Real world example:&nbsp;Nosh Privacy-Preserving Oracles Real world example: TLS&nbsp;Notary Verifiable Airdrops Real world example:&nbsp;ZKON Final word on zkTLS is that its design space is vast and full of potential as it evolves by solving current challenges like scalability, compatibility with varied web systems, and dependence on existing oracle networks. But the promise is real as indicated by the various real world examples, already in production with many more being explored. And the result we have been seeing and, as the space grows and evolves, look forward to gives hope that web2 — web3 interactions between the internet and the blockchain would also drive mass adoption. Resources: Oasis blog Reclaim blog Oasis x&nbsp;Reclaim Originally published at https://dev.to on September 23,&nbsp;2025. Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3

By: Medium
2025/09/24 15:45

Today the world has become heavily digital-first even as AI and AI-adjacent integrations impact all our interactions and experiences. Privacy and security concerns have become more pressing now than ever before. Among the emerging technologies that address and try to deal with all this, Zero-Knowledge Transport Layer Security or zkTLS has caught the attention. Let’s take a deep dive.

What is zkTLS?

As the name suggests this is a hybrid protocol combining two components:

  • zk: Refers to one of the most popular and highly effective privacy-preserving technique in use in blockchain technology — zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). It is a cryptographic method involving two parties, where the prover convinces the verifier that a piece of information is known without having to reveal it.
  • TLS: Refers to a critical part of HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) providing encryption and authentication mechanisms to secure data transmission between client and server.

Fun fact: Not all implementations of TLS attestations use ZKPs as focus is on verifiability rather than mere privacy, but still the name zkTLS has etched its name as one of crypto’s newest privacy primitives.

Bottomline: In tandem with confidential computing, zkTLS enables data provenance and encryption, even tapping into previously unusable data.

Oasis, with a focused privacy-first approach and production-ready confidential EVM, Sapphire, has been working with leading zkTLS projects, including PoCs, e.g. onboarding Reclaim Protocol with its ecosystem.

How zkTLS works?

In simple terms, it allows a user or a server to demonstrate that data fetched via a TLS-secured connection, like an API call to a bank’s server, is authentic, and no extra information is exposed in the process. So, zkTLS will generate a proof like zk-SNARK confirming that data was fetched from a specific server (identified by its public key and domain) via a legitimate TLS session, without exposing the session key or plaintext data.

The process flow is something like this:

  1. The client and the server connect over TLS (“TLS handshake”), establishing a secure session with encryption and server authentication.
  2. zkTLS captures session details (e.g., encrypted data and server certificate) and processes them in a zk-SNARK circuit tailored to TLS constraints.
  3. The circuit output will produce the proof verifying the data’s authenticity and source, keeping sensitive details hidden.
  4. This proof is recorded on a blockchain for decentralized verification.

Let’s now take a quick look at the models.

MPC-based

Here, zkTLS modifies the standard TLS handshake by introducing a network of nodes that collaborate to produce a multi-party key replacing the browser-generated key.
With browser consulting these nodes to generate a shared key through an MPC protocol, it is ensured no single party knows the entire key. The shared key is used for encrypting and decrypting requests and responses as the browser and all nodes cooperate on every instances of operation.
This model enhances security but the the trade-off is networking complexity and overhead due to persistent node coordination.

TEE-based

Here, zkTLS leverages Trusted Execution Environments — tamper-proof secure enclaves within CPUs that act like a black box and can securely handle HTTPS requests.
All sensitive data such as authentication tokens are encrypted and sent to the service provider’s TEE, where decryption happens internally without any exposure to the provider or external systems.
The TEE logs in on behalf of the user and securely processes the response, providing cryptographic guarantees about the integrity of the request and response.
This model is very efficient but the trade-off is dependency on TEE hardware and trust reliance on manufacturer security, e.g. Intel SGX or TDX.

Proxy-based

Here, zkTLS uses HTTPS proxies as intermediaries which forward encrypted traffic between the browser and the website, and then observe the data exchange.
It is the proxy that provides attestations about the encrypted requests and responses, confirming they originated from the browser or the website.
Finally, the browser generates a ZKP allowing decryption of the received data, and since the shared key is not revealed, privacy is ensured.
This model eliminates the trade-offs of the other two models but has its own challenge — having to trust that the proxy is not malicious.

Key takeaways of zkTLS

zkTLS is a game-changer for web3 and its implications are best understood when we understand the two-pronged problem is solves.

For a web2 user, HTTPS means there is end-to-end encryption. However, this isn’t provable. Also, TLS itself is unverifiable. And, no privacy is guaranteed.

zkTLS brings verifiability to the table as the proof it generates validates the data or its origin and verifies the transfer. Another benefit of this technology is data privacy.

To those who are thinking this is just like pulling API data and putting it on-chain, the distinction is tangible. APIs can be easily disabled, but with an ongoing HTTPS connection, zkTLS ensures continuous data access. Simply stated, this enables any web2 data to be used on a blockchain in a verifiable and permissionless way.

Key use cases of zkTLS in crypto

  • DeFi Lending Real world example: 3Jane
  • Identity Verification Real world example: Nosh
  • Privacy-Preserving Oracles Real world example: TLS Notary
  • Verifiable Airdrops Real world example: ZKON

Final word on zkTLS is that its design space is vast and full of potential as it evolves by solving current challenges like scalability, compatibility with varied web systems, and dependence on existing oracle networks. But the promise is real as indicated by the various real world examples, already in production with many more being explored. And the result we have been seeing and, as the space grows and evolves, look forward to gives hope that web2 — web3 interactions between the internet and the blockchain would also drive mass adoption.

Resources:
Oasis blog
Reclaim blog
Oasis x Reclaim

Originally published at https://dev.to on September 23, 2025.

Exploring zkTLS As A Way To Build A Verifiable and Private Web3 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009953-11,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017005-1,97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01221+0,65%
Aster
ASTER$2,4071+41,75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0,25426+8,14%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4079-0,41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00498+2,91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates