The post FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boeing 737 Max planes sit at the airport in Renton, Washington. Leslie Josephs | CNBC Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises. The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects.  “Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.” Boeing didn’t immediately comment. Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.     Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/faa-boeing-737-max-787.htmlThe post FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boeing 737 Max planes sit at the airport in Renton, Washington. Leslie Josephs | CNBC Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises. The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects.  “Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.” Boeing didn’t immediately comment. Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.     Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/faa-boeing-737-max-787.html

FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:29
Sign
SIGN$0.07801-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015483-3.04%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002202-2.00%
Threshold
T$0.01539+1.11%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0255+5.37%

Boeing 737 Max planes sit at the airport in Renton, Washington.

Leslie Josephs | CNBC

Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises.

The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects. 

“Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.”

Boeing didn’t immediately comment.

Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.  

 

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/26/faa-boeing-737-max-787.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Stage
STAGE$0.000048-3.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…
Union
U$0.010264-10.22%
Sidekick
K$0.1227-0.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0168+7.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential