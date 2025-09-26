FAA to allow Boeing to sign off on 737 Maxes, 787s

Boeing can sign off on its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner planes before they’re handed over to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, the latest sign the manufacturer is regaining confidence from its regulator after years of safety crises.

The FAA stopped allowing Boeing to issue its own airworthiness certificates for 737 MAX airplanes in 2019 after two fatal crashes. It made a similar decision for Boeing 787 airplanes in 2022 because of production defects.

“Safety drives everything we do, and the FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the FAA said in a statement. “This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.”

Boeing didn’t immediately comment.

Boeing stock rose roughly 4% in early trading Friday.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.