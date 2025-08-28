Fact Check: Is Chainlink Set To Replace Ripple in Japan’s Crypto Market?

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/28 17:56
Is Chainlink replacing Ripple in Japan?

Talk of Chainlink replacing Ripple has been making the rounds online, and it has stirred unease within the XRP community. Many fear that Ripple could be losing ground in Japan’s financial system, a region where it once held a strong position.

Some holders are also questioning whether XRP is still part of SBI Holdings’ multi-blockchain infrastructure. With uncertainty growing, investors are left wondering if Ripple’s influence in Japan is starting to fade just as Chainlink’s role appears to be expanding.

A viral post has cited Chainlink’s unique partnership with Japan’s SBI Group to weigh the argument. Since then, the speculation has grown, but how much truth is there behind these claims? Let’s find what’s fact, and what’s fiction. 

What Actually Happened?

    None of the firms– Ripple, Chainlink, or SBI— made any official statement regarding Chainlink replacing Ripple. Ripple and XRP are deeply integrated in Japan’s payment corridors, which defends its position against Chainlink. XRP’s crucial role in Japan for fast and feasible cross-border transactions through SBI’s remittance and trading services clarifies that Chainlink does not threaten Ripple’s position in that region. 

      On August 22, SBI Holdings announced new partnerships with Circle, Ripple Labs, and the Web3 company Startale. Chainlink’s CCIP and compliance tools help SBI to enhance its infrastructure.

      Is XRP Still the Key Asset in SBI Multi Stack Strategy?

        The Japanese financial firm confirmed XRP’s strategic role in cross-border payments despite new blockchain partnerships. XRP remains critical for live corridors like Japan-Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, where it eliminates pre-funding requirements and lowers transaction costs. SBI’s multi-rail strategy highly relies on XRP for its low-cost settlements. 

        Summary Table: Coinpedia’s Fact Check

        Claim Made by Theory Coinpedia’s Counter-Evidence
        Chainlink replacing Ripple ❌No— no verified evidence or official announcement
        SBI partners with Chainlink✅Yes— But it is not linked with replacing Ripple
        XRP is the primary asset in the SBI multi-chain stack settlement✅Yes—XRP’s low-cost settlement remains a key aspect of SBI 

        Conclusion

        ClaimIS CHAINLINK REPLACING RIPPLE?
        Verdict❌False
        Fact Check by CoinpediaChainlink made a deal with SBI, but the deal does not indicate that Ripple is being replaced. XRP’s role in SBI’s financial infrastructure remains intact. 
