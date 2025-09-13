Falcon — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Falcon is a next-generation protocol that aims to become a full-fledged financial institution, bridging traditional banking, centralized crypto platforms, and decentralized finance.

The project is currently running the Miles campaign, where users can farm points through on-chain activities and earn additional badges.

The team has raised $10 million in funding from World Liberty Financial.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project, with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet. Then, in the top right corner, click on Miles to open the page with available farming opportunities: Main Page. Data: Falcon Scroll down, complete the tasks, and earn badges: Miles Section. Data: Falcon Then scroll further down the page and complete the tasks to farm points: mint USDf, stake and restake USDf, make trades, and add liquidity on DEX and various platforms, as well as complete tasks on Galxe. Each task comes with its own reward multiplier: Miles Section. Data: Falcon You can also invite friends and earn additional points. Main Page. Data: FalconMiles Section. Data: FalconMiles Section. Data: Falcon

The project team has attracted significant investment. At the time of writing, there is no information about rewards; however, they will most likely be distributed at the project’s TGE in exchange for points. In addition, farming points will require investments and transaction fee expenses. Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements. Highlights: requires investments;

points system. If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat. Useful links: Website | X | Discord

All information is provided for educational purposes only and should not be considered as a basis for making investment decisions, nor as a recommendation or advice to participate in investment activities. Do Your Own Research.