Falcon — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/09/13 17:41
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.02+3.91%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07924+2.28%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Falcon is a next-generation protocol that aims to become a full-fledged financial institution, bridging traditional banking, centralized crypto platforms, and decentralized finance.

The project is currently running the Miles campaign, where users can farm points through on-chain activities and earn additional badges.

The team has raised $10 million in funding from World Liberty Financial.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project, with a focus on the airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet. Then, in the top right corner, click on Miles to open the page with available farming opportunities:
Main Page. Data: Falcon
  1. Scroll down, complete the tasks, and earn badges:
Miles Section. Data: Falcon
  1. Then scroll further down the page and complete the tasks to farm points: mint USDf, stake and restake USDf, make trades, and add liquidity on DEX and various platforms, as well as complete tasks on Galxe. Each task comes with its own reward multiplier:
Miles Section. Data: Falcon
  1. You can also invite friends and earn additional points.

The project team has attracted significant investment. At the time of writing, there is no information about rewards; however, they will most likely be distributed at the project’s TGE in exchange for points. In addition, farming points will require investments and transaction fee expenses.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.

Highlights:

  • requires investments;
  • points system.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

All information is provided for educational purposes only and should not be considered as a basis for making investment decisions, nor as a recommendation or advice to participate in investment activities. Do Your Own Research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Love, hate, and vengeance, cutting and being cut, Sister Yi still has a lot to learn about surfing the Internet
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0174+1.04%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01684-0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1502+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/03/19 10:30
Share
OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

OpenAI has launched its Groove program that targets early entrepreneurs looking to build with artificial intelligence.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 17:38
Share
Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

The post Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-enters-top-5-cryptos-126b-market-cap-galaxy/
Capverse
CAP$0.15089+5.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016777+4.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 18:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

OpenAI introduces mentorship program to support tech entrepreneurs

Solana Enters Top 5 Cryptos With $126B Market Cap, Galaxy Digital Fuels Rally

iPhone 17 Unveiled: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Chose XRP Over iPhones Since 5s

Experts Predict New Launch Date for REX-Osprey XRP ETF