Falcon Finance establishes an on-chain insurance fund with an initial capital injection of US$10 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Chainwire, Falcon Finance announced today the establishment of its dedicated on-chain insurance fund, which aims to enhance transparency, strengthen risk management, and provide protection for counterparties and institutional partners participating in the protocol. The fund will initially be injected with USD10 million (the first reserve currency selected by Falcon Finance) and other assets will be added later. In addition, a portion of the protocol fees will be directly credited to the insurance fund to ensure that the fund and the Falcon ecosystem can continue to develop together and provide sustainable long-term protection. Falcon Finance's insurance fund acts as a financial buffer, designed to protect the protocol and its users during periods of market stress.