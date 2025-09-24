Falcon Finance's community sale oversubscribed to $112 million, a record high for Buildlpad

PANews reported on September 24th that the Falcon Finance ( FF ) community sale has concluded, with final subscriptions exceeding $ 112 million, reaching 2,821% of the original target and setting a new record for oversubscription on the Buildpad platform. Officials stated that settlement and refunds will be completed by 16:00 ( UTC ) on September 26th .
