Falconedge Completes Funding and Plans to Use IPO Proceeds for Bitcoin Reserves

PANews reported on August 28 that Falconedge, a newly established hedge fund consulting firm in the UK, completed pre-IPO financing and plans to use almost all of its September IPO proceeds for Bitcoin reserves.

The company employs a dual-pillar strategy, offering Bitcoin reserve management and hedge fund advisory services, attracting investors from both traditional finance and crypto asset sectors. Falconedge builds on the legacy of Falcon Investment Management, which previously managed over $850 million in crypto assets and launched the UK's first regulated crypto fund.