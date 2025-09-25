FalconX launches new class of derivatives tied to Ethereum staking yields

FalconX, a digital asset prime broker, has launched a new class of derivatives tied to Ethereum staking yields, executing the first forward rate agreements (FRAs) benchmark to the Treehouse Ethereum Staking Rate (TESR). The derivative instrument allows institutions to hedge on staking rewards, although it isn’t available in the U.S. yet.

The infrastructure provider, Treehouse, publishes the TESR benchmark daily as part of its Decentralized Offered Rates framework. The instruments echo crypto-native equivalents of widely used traditional finance benchmarks such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

The launch marks the start of structured rate-based products into the digital asset market that give institutional investors tools to manage exposure to Ethereum’s native yields. FalconX confirmed that adopting TESR would enable it to provide a transparent reference rate for staking-related contracts.

TESR FRAs bring a fixed-income layer to Ethereum staking yields

Ethereum staking has received higher institutional demand after the evolution of Ethereum’s post-merge consensus mechanism redefined the economics of blockchain participation, shifting the focus from energy-intensive mining to staking-based validation.

Everstake data showed that the number of users joining the network recently hit a two-year high, with more than 860,000 ETH valued at $3.7 billion waiting to be processed. Some analysts have also attributed the demand growth to strong inflows into spot ETH ETFs and corporate treasuries.

Managing rate exposure is a challenge institutional investors face due to staking yield fluctuations influenced by validator participation rates and overall network activity. FRAs tied to TESR seek to provide a fixed income layer of digital assets and offer institutional investors a predictable risk management profile.

FalconX’s TESR forwards will allow participants to either hedge against yield fluctuations or speculate on future staking rewards. The instrument echoes rate agreements in traditional finance, therefore building on top of well-established structures for managing interest rate risks.

Some initial participants who have joined the network include Edge Capital, Monarq, and Mirana. FalconX also revealed firms interested in the product, including BitPanda, RockawayX, and Algoquant. However, the instrument is not yet available for U.S. clients.

FalconX revealed that the asset class is accessible, with standardized documentation and workflows to allow for recurring participation, and is expected to support liquidity and broader adoption.

Ethereum proof-of-stake rewards range from 4% to 6%

Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake in 2022 widely replaced resource-intensive mining with staking for rewards, which offer annual percentage returns ranging from 4% to 6%. However, direct participation for institutions often faces challenges from technical validation operations, risk management, and capital efficiency.

FalconX acknowledged that challenges remain, including the fluctuation of staking yields influenced by validator saturation and network upgrades. The global regulatory landscape also poses a challenge, especially in the U.S. market, where the financial authorities highly scrutinize staking services. The firm has, however, integrated the staking solution with derivatives, financing, and liquidity services to create a unified platform for digital asset yield generation.

The prime broker also acquired Monarq, a data-driven hedge fund that aims to strengthen its ability to connect traditional finance strategies with blockchain innovation. According to DefiLlama data, the current total locked value in Ethereum liquid staking is $56.55 billion, with fees for the past seven days at $32.48 million and a total revenue of $3.04 million.

