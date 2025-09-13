Farcaster launches token and trade alerts on Base and Solana

Key Takeaways
- Farcaster introduced token and trade alerts for Base and Solana blockchains.
- Users can track trading activity and set customized price notifications directly within Farcaster.
Farcaster launched token and trade alerts for Base and Solana networks today, allowing users to track trading activity and set price notifications.
The decentralized social protocol now enables users to follow traders and receive notifications within seconds of their transactions. Users can also configure custom price alerts to monitor when to buy or sell tokens across both blockchain networks.
The new feature integrates trading surveillance tools directly into Farcaster’s social media platform, combining social networking with real-time crypto asset monitoring capabilities.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/farcaster-token-trade-alerts-base-solana/