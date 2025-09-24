The post Farewell Amazon Fresh Stores, The U.K. Just Wasn’t That Into You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A customer scans her phone as she enters Amazon’s new Amazon Fresh store in Ealing, west London, on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It promised to revolutionize the U.K. supermarket sector and introduced technology that meant shoppers could just walk out, but British shoppers instead have voted with their feet over Amazon Fresh. The online retailer that seemingly can do little wrong just cannot get grocery right and the 19 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.K. are to close or be rebranded the company confirmed in an online statement. Signaling the end of its high-tech Amazon Fresh stores, the online retailer reamined defiant and is promising to double down on its wider presence in the country’s food retail market after confirming plans to shut 14 of its 19 Amazon Fresh locations and convert the remaining five into branches of Whole Foods Market, the natural and organic grocery chain it owns. That will bolster its small Whole Foods footplate but once again the upscale grocery offer has failed to land in the U.K. despite various attempts to make it click with British shoppers and a recent major store opening in affluent Chelsea, London. The Amazon Fresh move marks a retreat from the futuristic checkout-free format that Amazon introduced in Britain just four years ago, when it opened its first Fresh store in Ealing, west London, becoming its first physical retail site outside the U.S. As with its U.S, stores, the Amazon Fresh outlets were designed to blur the lines between online shopping and traditional food retail, using sophisticated technology to eliminate the need for tills or cashiers. Shoppers could enter the store by scanning the Amazon Go app, pick up items tracked by cameras and sensors,… The post Farewell Amazon Fresh Stores, The U.K. Just Wasn’t That Into You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A customer scans her phone as she enters Amazon’s new Amazon Fresh store in Ealing, west London, on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images It promised to revolutionize the U.K. supermarket sector and introduced technology that meant shoppers could just walk out, but British shoppers instead have voted with their feet over Amazon Fresh. The online retailer that seemingly can do little wrong just cannot get grocery right and the 19 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.K. are to close or be rebranded the company confirmed in an online statement. Signaling the end of its high-tech Amazon Fresh stores, the online retailer reamined defiant and is promising to double down on its wider presence in the country’s food retail market after confirming plans to shut 14 of its 19 Amazon Fresh locations and convert the remaining five into branches of Whole Foods Market, the natural and organic grocery chain it owns. That will bolster its small Whole Foods footplate but once again the upscale grocery offer has failed to land in the U.K. despite various attempts to make it click with British shoppers and a recent major store opening in affluent Chelsea, London. The Amazon Fresh move marks a retreat from the futuristic checkout-free format that Amazon introduced in Britain just four years ago, when it opened its first Fresh store in Ealing, west London, becoming its first physical retail site outside the U.S. As with its U.S, stores, the Amazon Fresh outlets were designed to blur the lines between online shopping and traditional food retail, using sophisticated technology to eliminate the need for tills or cashiers. Shoppers could enter the store by scanning the Amazon Go app, pick up items tracked by cameras and sensors,…

Farewell Amazon Fresh Stores, The U.K. Just Wasn’t That Into You

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 05:12
Sidekick
K$0.1564-6.57%
Threshold
T$0.01549+0.64%
Union
U$0.010342-5.28%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0496+3.75%
GET
GET$0.005794-3.86%

A customer scans her phone as she enters Amazon’s new Amazon Fresh store in Ealing, west London, on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It promised to revolutionize the U.K. supermarket sector and introduced technology that meant shoppers could just walk out, but British shoppers instead have voted with their feet over Amazon Fresh.

The online retailer that seemingly can do little wrong just cannot get grocery right and the 19 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.K. are to close or be rebranded the company confirmed in an online statement.

Signaling the end of its high-tech Amazon Fresh stores, the online retailer reamined defiant and is promising to double down on its wider presence in the country’s food retail market after confirming plans to shut 14 of its 19 Amazon Fresh locations and convert the remaining five into branches of Whole Foods Market, the natural and organic grocery chain it owns.

That will bolster its small Whole Foods footplate but once again the upscale grocery offer has failed to land in the U.K. despite various attempts to make it click with British shoppers and a recent major store opening in affluent Chelsea, London.

The Amazon Fresh move marks a retreat from the futuristic checkout-free format that Amazon introduced in Britain just four years ago, when it opened its first Fresh store in Ealing, west London, becoming its first physical retail site outside the U.S.

As with its U.S, stores, the Amazon Fresh outlets were designed to blur the lines between online shopping and traditional food retail, using sophisticated technology to eliminate the need for tills or cashiers. Shoppers could enter the store by scanning the Amazon Go app, pick up items tracked by cameras and sensors, and simply walk out, with purchases automatically charged to their registered payment cards.

Despite the innovation, the stores struggled to gain the traction Amazon had hoped for in a competitive market dominated by established U.K. and European supermarket chains and discounters.

Shoppers Underwhelmed By Amazon Fresh

Perhaps it reflects a more conservative shopper, but British consumers never seemed quite to get over the feeling that they were shoplifting rather than embracing a bold new and seamless payment system and a well-served market of world class grocery retail was always going to be a tough nut to crack.

While closing most of the Fresh sites, Amazon is expanding the Whole Foods Market brand, which caters to demand for organic and premium products. A new Whole Foods opened earlier this year on King’s Road in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, which was the chain’s first new U.K. location in more than a decade.

Another is planned for a London location by 2026. If the proposed conversions go ahead, Whole Foods will grow to a meagre 12 stores across the country.

However, Amazon is not giving up on the U.K. and said that it is reinforcing its online grocery operations, which it says are now growing faster than the rest of its British business.

Through its main U.K. website, Amazon Fresh online, Whole Foods and delivery partnerships with British grocery groups Morrisons, Co-op, Iceland and Gopuff, the company already offers more than two million grocery and household items for rapid delivery.

By early 2026, it expects to more than double the number of Prime members who can access three or more grocery delivery options, aiming to make at least one of its grocery partners available to more than 80% of Prime subscribers.

Amazon also plans to add perishable groceries to millions of other products on Amazon.co.uk for same-day delivery, a service it recently rolled out across more than 1,000 U.S. cities and towns.

Amazon Fresh Sees Essentials Surge

The company also insisted that British demand for everyday essentials has surged, with hundreds of millions of items delivered in 2024 alone, representing nearly 20% year-over-year growth. In the first quarter of 2025, grocery and household goods grew at nearly twice the pace of all other product categories and now account for roughly one in every three units sold on Amazon’s U.K. website.

Amazon U.K. Country Manager John Boumphrey said that the company remained committed to “inventing and investing” to give British customers more choice and convenience, promising that further details of its evolving grocery offering will be shared in the coming year.

For now though, the store arm of Amazon Fresh is gone, having over four years barely made a ripple in the U.K. grocery pond.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markfaithfull/2025/09/23/farewell-amazon-fresh-stores-the-uk-just-wasnt-that-into-you/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.013123+27.51%
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8108-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12437+2.25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES