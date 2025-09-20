The post “Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Logos Press Engine is set to release “Farewell to Westphalia: Crypto Sovereignty and Post-Nation-State Governance”, a new book written by Jarrad Hope and Peter Ludlow. Available in print and online starting September 18, the book x-rays the historical foundations of the modern nation-state and argues that its 1648 governance model no longer suits contemporary digital realities. As an alternative, the authors recommend the concept of the “cyberstate”, which is a new political model powered by blockchain technology and voluntary digital communities. Jarrad Hope, Founder of Logos, a movement and technology stack dedicated to preserving digital freedom, and Peter Ludlow, Director of the Research Institute for Philosophy and Technology, see a future where cyberstates and communities are organised around blockchain, with new political entities tailored to the digital age, and the increasingly global issues we face today. Advertisement &nbsp These entities can then use blockchain to build trust, accountability, and civil liberties, while reducing corruption and the power of unelected intermediaries at all levels of human coordination.  The authors wrote: “Governance, whether it comes in the form of public governments or other forms of human governance, is absolutely critical to every aspect of our lives. The trouble is that it often seems to be broken. Crypto shines a bright light on activities that today take place behind curtains and in smoke-filled rooms with little to no accountability”, providing the “tools that make government activity transparent and immutable and our personal business personal and private.” First introduced by early cypherpunk communities, the concept of… The post “Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Logos Press Engine is set to release “Farewell to Westphalia: Crypto Sovereignty and Post-Nation-State Governance”, a new book written by Jarrad Hope and Peter Ludlow. Available in print and online starting September 18, the book x-rays the historical foundations of the modern nation-state and argues that its 1648 governance model no longer suits contemporary digital realities. As an alternative, the authors recommend the concept of the “cyberstate”, which is a new political model powered by blockchain technology and voluntary digital communities. Jarrad Hope, Founder of Logos, a movement and technology stack dedicated to preserving digital freedom, and Peter Ludlow, Director of the Research Institute for Philosophy and Technology, see a future where cyberstates and communities are organised around blockchain, with new political entities tailored to the digital age, and the increasingly global issues we face today. Advertisement &nbsp These entities can then use blockchain to build trust, accountability, and civil liberties, while reducing corruption and the power of unelected intermediaries at all levels of human coordination.  The authors wrote: “Governance, whether it comes in the form of public governments or other forms of human governance, is absolutely critical to every aspect of our lives. The trouble is that it often seems to be broken. Crypto shines a bright light on activities that today take place behind curtains and in smoke-filled rooms with little to no accountability”, providing the “tools that make government activity transparent and immutable and our personal business personal and private.” First introduced by early cypherpunk communities, the concept of…

“Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 17:29
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005002-1.78%
FORM
FORM$1.585-10.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018036+1.43%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004007-2.22%
Light
LIGHT$0.01664-24.87%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Logos Press Engine is set to release “Farewell to Westphalia: Crypto Sovereignty and Post-Nation-State Governance”, a new book written by Jarrad Hope and Peter Ludlow.

Available in print and online starting September 18, the book x-rays the historical foundations of the modern nation-state and argues that its 1648 governance model no longer suits contemporary digital realities.

As an alternative, the authors recommend the concept of the “cyberstate”, which is a new political model powered by blockchain technology and voluntary digital communities.

Jarrad Hope, Founder of Logos, a movement and technology stack dedicated to preserving digital freedom, and Peter Ludlow, Director of the Research Institute for Philosophy and Technology, see a future where cyberstates and communities are organised around blockchain, with new political entities tailored to the digital age, and the increasingly global issues we face today.

Advertisement

&nbsp

These entities can then use blockchain to build trust, accountability, and civil liberties, while reducing corruption and the power of unelected intermediaries at all levels of human coordination. 

The authors wrote:

“Governance, whether it comes in the form of public governments or other forms of human governance, is absolutely critical to every aspect of our lives. The trouble is that it often seems to be broken. Crypto shines a bright light on activities that today take place behind curtains and in smoke-filled rooms with little to no accountability”, providing the “tools that make government activity transparent and immutable and our personal business personal and private.”

First introduced by early cypherpunk communities, the concept of a cyberstate is seeing renewed popularity due to recent advancements in blockchain technology.

Defined by the authors as “online communities”, which “carry out functions usually associated with traditional nation states”, these cyberstates might provide security, assist with healthcare, sponsor arts and culture, or support business through negotiating trade agreements and encouraging business development. 

Unlike nation-states, cyberstates would conduct all governance activities using blockchain technology, which permanently records information across a network of computers. This allows just anyone to view all votes, policies, and communications undertaken by a cyberstate, just as anyone can view the whole history of cryptocurrency transactions on such a ledger, thus ensuring complete transparency.

Farewell to Westphalia is deeply rooted in cypherpunk and hacktivist culture, making it an essential text for the future of these ideals. Anyone interested in the intersection of technology, politics, and human freedom should consider it closely.

The book is a timely and provocative roadmap for the future as governments around the world continue to struggle with declining public trust and the challenges of governing in an increasingly digital world. To learn more about the book, readers can go to the website and see the details of the book.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/farewell-to-westphalia-mulls-use-of-blockchain-as-a-model-for-post-nation-state-governance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock