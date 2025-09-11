FBI Promised $10 Million for Ukrainian Hacker Involved in Attacks on Global Companies

By: Incrypted
2025/09/11 18:37
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7967-2.11%
  • The Cyber Police of Ukraine has published information about the international wanted list and reward for a Ukrainian hacker.
  • The FBI promised $10 million for him, as he organized attacks on global companies.
  • The losses amounted to billions of dollars, and the group itself was neutralized.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on the whereabouts of one of the organizers of an international hacker network. This is stated in the report of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the National Police, the suspect is a citizen of Ukraine, put on the international wanted list and included in the European Union’s most wanted list.

The hackers used LockerGoga, MegaCortex, HIVE, and Dharma ransomware to block access to corporate servers and demand a cryptocurrency ransom for decrypting the data. Over several years, they targeted more than 1,000 servers of companies in France, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States, causing over UAH 3 billion in damage.

The international operation against the group was launched in November 2023 with the participation of the Ukrainian cyber police, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, together with Europol, Eurojust, and law enforcement agencies from the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

Law enforcement officers have fully established the structure of the group: from malware developers and corporate system hackers to money launderers who legalized the illegal proceeds.

Several members have already been detained in Ukraine, and some of them have been brought to trial. One of the suspects was extradited to the United States.

Cyber Police urged citizens to check the information on the Europol EU Most Wanted website and report any information about the wanted person, including through the online form.

It should be noted that in June 2025, the cyber police of Ukraine exposed a member of an international hacker group and extradited him to the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$114,201.12+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10114-1.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24283+6.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04641-3.09%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0331+4.95%
TONCOIN
TON$3.187+2.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12
Share
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?

Nemo Protocol Explains $2.6 Million Exploit Caused by Code Vulnerabilities