Fed Chair Candidate Announces Interest Rate Cut Expectations “Within 3-6 Months…”

While the markets generally expect the FED to cut interest rates in September, the probability of a 25 basis point cut is priced in at 85%.

US President Donald Trump is also pressuring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates quickly, stating that they are late in reducing interest rates.

At this point, FED member Christopher Waller, who is close to Trump and supports the interest rate cut, announced that he supports the interest rate cut in September.

Speaking at the Miami Economic Club, Waller announced that he supports a 25 basis point cut in interest rates in September and said he expects additional cuts in the next 3-6 months.

Christopher Waller, who is considered a potential candidate for the next Fed President, said in July that he also wanted to cut interest rates and that his determination on this issue has increased since then.

At this point, Waller stated that reducing interest rates would be the right move and risk management due to the positive trend in core inflation and labor market risks.

Waller also commented on the recently enacted US stablecoin regulation bill, the GENIUS Act, saying he sees it as a good starting point.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!