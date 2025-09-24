Fed Cuts Rate Again as Powell Addresses Economic Risks

Key Points: The Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate by 25 basis points amid moderated growth and inflation.

Powell emphasized no current financial stability risk.

Crypto markets cautious with expected liquidity boost.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced on September 23, 2025, a 25 basis point cut in the target federal funds rate, aiming to foster economic stability amidst persistent inflation.

The rate cut is poised to encourage risk-on sentiment, potentially impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as capital seeks yield amidst moderated economic growth.

Fed Rate Cut: Implications for Markets and Economy

The Federal Reserve reduced the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25%, highlighting Powell’s ongoing leadership. This decision comes amid moderated growth and persistent inflation concerns, demonstrating the Fed’s commitment to its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

Expectations for increased liquidity in both traditional and crypto markets arise as a result of this rate cut. Historical trends show that reduced rates often lead to markets pursuing yield and potential inflation hedges, including major crypto assets like BTC and ETH.

Market analysts noted that while rate cuts typically spur risk-on sentiment, concerns over economic uncertainty persist. Powell declared there was not currently a period of heightened financial stability risk, emphasizing the need to adjust monetary policy as necessary. In Powell’s words:

Crypto Markets React to Federal Reserve’s 2025 Strategy

Did you know? Rate cuts since 2019 have generally led to notable rallies in BTC and ETH, echoing as investors further seek out “risk-on” assets amid fluctuating economic indicators.

Bitcoin (BTC) maintains a price of $111,995.03 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion. It holds a 57.76% market dominance. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume has decreased by 24.28%, with the price showing a slight fall of 0.53%, coinciding with broader market caution, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:07 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that should the Fed keep easing monetary policy, crypto assets may see enhanced liquidity flows. Past rate cuts have led to increases in DeFi TVL and altcoin speculation as investors diversify into more volatile, potentially rewarding assets.